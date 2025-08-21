TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Kia Canada today announced an innovative partnership with Variablegrid Adaptive Power Inc., a Canadian energy technology leader specializing in electric vehicle (EV) energy management. As the first automotive brand in Canada to partner with Variablegrid, Kia continues to lead EV accessibility by introducing groundbreaking solutions and advanced technology tailored to the Canadian market.

Variablegrid eliminates the cost and complexity of installing a home charger in older homes that may not have enough electrical power to spare for fast, Level-2 EV charging. Using patented adaptive load management technology powered by artificial intelligence, Variablegrid's Energy Management System (EMS) monitors real-time energy usage and automatically adjusts power to the EV charger based on available capacity. This allows homeowners an EV charger without requiring costly electrical upgrades to their electrical panel that many older homes encounter - making EV ownership simpler, more affordable and more accessible.

"Kia Canada is committed to making electric vehicles accessible and affordable for all Canadians," says David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning at Kia Canada. "Our partnership with Variablegrid directly supports this mission by removing common cost and infrastructure barriers associated with home charging, especially in older homes that cannot support traditional EV chargers."

Variablegrid's technology uniquely adapts charging speeds to a home's available electrical capacity, eliminating the need for electrical panel upgrades that can range from $5,000 to over $10,000. Customers purchasing Kia EVs can include the cost of the Variablegrid EMS and home charger in their vehicle financing, further streamlining the EV ownership experience.

"One of the biggest reasons people hesitate to buy an EV is uncertainty about home charging," says Dan Lafferty, CEO and co-founder of Variablegrid. "We've bundled everything Kia EV buyers need; smart charging, intelligent power management and a seamless solution designed to simplify the transition to EV ownership. Our partnership with Kia streamlines the home charging sale process and delivers a great ownership experience from the start."

This partnership reinforces Kia's expanding EV portfolio, highlighted by the upcoming introduction of the highly anticipated EV5 SUV—exclusive to Canada in North America—and the EV4 compact sedan. These new vehicles further demonstrate Kia's ongoing commitment to providing accessible electric mobility solutions for Canadian consumers.

The Variablegrid EMS system and home chargers are now available for purchase at all Kia dealerships across Canada and can be added to the build and price of a vehicle on Kia.ca

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of nearly 200 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Variablegrid Adaptive Power Inc.

Variablegrid Adaptive Power Inc. is a Canadian energy technology company specializing in Energy Management Systems (EMS). Their patented adaptive power platform uses real-time monitoring and dynamic load management to enable safe, scalable, and cost-effective EV charging without requiring electrical panel upgrades. By removing one of the biggest infrastructure barriers to EV adoption, Variablegrid helps automakers, and their dealer networks deliver a seamless home charging experience. Recognized as a leader in energy innovation, Variablegrid was awarded the 2024 Best Electrical Solution by Energy Manager Canada and is actively working with industry, utility, and government partners to support the transition to electric mobility.

Learn more at www.variablegrid.com

