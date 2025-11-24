Kia Canada is looking for 13 youths to be Official Match Ball Carriers for the FIFA World Cup 26 ™

Six youth will be selected through the Inspiring Stories Program

Seven youth will be selected through National soccer tryouts and participate in the Official Match Ball Carrier Cup

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The FIFA World Cup 26™ is coming to Canada, and Kia Canada, a proud FIFA partner, is giving 13 Canadian youth a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be an Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC).

The Official Match Ball Carriers will take centre stage, bringing the official match ball to the referee at one Canadian-hosted match during the FIFA World Cup 26™ in Toronto or Vancouver, marking the start of each game.

Nominate your child for the Inspiring Stories program (CNW Group/Kia Canada Inc.)

"We're so excited to give young Canadians the opportunity to live out their dreams of stepping on a FIFA World Cup pitch as an Official Match Ball Carrier," says Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing at Kia Canada. "The Inspiring Stories program is an opportunity to spotlight Canadian youth who are inspiring others through their actions and give them the chance to be part of the biggest sporting event in the world."

There are two ways to qualify to become an Official Match Ball Carrier at the FIFA World Cup 26™. The first is through the Official Match Ball Carrier Cup, where team selection is already underway, and the second is through the new Inspiring Stories Program.

Official Match Ball Carrier Cup

Kia Canada is in the process of selecting seven athletes to be Official Match Ball Carriers and represent Canada at the Official Match Ball Carrier Cup, an international soccer tournament in Los Angeles in 2026. The Canadian OMBC team will compete against nine other countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, England, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain and the United States, to bring home the OMBC Cup.

Regional qualifiers have concluded, and the final 25 athletes will participate in the National Final Tryout in Toronto in January.

Inspiring Stories

The search is on! Do you know an inspiring Canadian youth who loves soccer? Kia Canada is looking for six Canadian youth, born between June 2011 – July 2016, to become Official Match Ball Carriers at FIFA World Cup 26™.

Starting today, parents or guardians can nominate a Canadian youth through a video submission. We want to know:

Do they have a remarkable, unique story?

Are they bold? Tell us how they overcome challenges, drive progress, or make a difference

Do they inspire others through their actions

Are they passionate about soccer?

Registration is now open at Kia.ca/OMBC and closes on November 30, 2025. The OMBC Inspiring Stories Program is open to Canadian youth born between June 2011 – July 2016.

For more information about the Official Match Ball Carrier program, visit Kia.ca/OMBC.

