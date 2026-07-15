Kia Canada introduces EV5 GT, available to order now

EV5 GT gets Kia's neon accents, larger wheels, AWD and a boost of performance i

Canadian GT trim pricing set at $63,495 MSRP

EV5 GT arrives along with AWD as an option on other trims later this quarter

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Kia Canada is pleased to share that the EV5 GT is available to order now. Made with performance enthusiasts in mind, the GT provides a 'fun to drive' element to this family SUV segment, with no compromise to the functionality or capability that EV5 delivers. In addition, the EV5 long-range all-wheel drive models are set to arrive in Canada later this quarter, providing a versatile option to handle a broad range of road conditions relative to customers' driving routine and preferences.

EV5 GT

2027 Kia EV5 GT (International model shown)

Continuing the design language introduced with the EV6 GT and EV9 GT, the EV5 GT receives the same neon accent treatment on the calipers, suede and synthetic leather seats, themed cluster, as well as the steering wheel-mounted GT-button for that thrilling drive experience. On the outside, exclusive to the GT are 20" alloy wheels on Michelin tires. The 81.4 kWh battery gets a boost to 302 horsepower and 354 lb ft of torque, allowing the GT model to deliver boldly on instantaneous performance off the line. Given this model has unique appeal, it is now available as a factory order from EV-certified Kia dealerships for those discerning customers.

The EV5 GT is available in the following colours: Snow White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Fusion Black, Ivory Silver, Magma Red and Dark Ocean Blue.

EV5 AWD

The EV5 now offers an extensive range of FWD and AWD options, allowing customers the choice to upgrade to AWD (excluding Light FWD) for $2,500, so they can prioritize their individual lifestyle needs. Mobilized by an 81.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, the AWD trims will have a combined performance of 261 horsepower, 284 lb ft of torque and are rated for an estimated range of up to 439 kilometres.

2027 EV5 pricing:

Trim MSRP All-In Priceii Light FWD $43,495 $46,209 Wind FWD $47,495 $50,209 Wind AWD $49,995 $52,709 Land FWD $49,995 $52,709 Land AWD $52,495 $55,244 GT-Line FWD $55,495 $58,209 GT-Line AWD $57,995 $60,709 GT-Line Limited FWD $58,995 $61,745 GT-Line Limited AWD $61,495 $64,246 GT AWD $63,495 $66,247

As factory equipped, Light FWD (available late 2026), Wind FWD, Wind AWD and Land FWD qualify for the Electric Vehicle Affordability Programiii, offering point-of-sale incentives for up to $5,000. To learn more, visit an EV-certified Kia dealership or www.kia.ca.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 200 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of nearly 200 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

i As compared to other EV5 models

ii Price includes $2,185 freight; $100 A/C charge; and up to $314 for other applicable fees, levies and duties (all of which may vary by region and/or retailer). License, insurance, and applicable sales taxes are extra. Dealers may be free to set individual prices. Factory order may be required. See dealer for details.

iii To be eligible for the Electric Vehicle Affordability Program incentive, the final transaction value must be $50,000 or less and does not include extended warranties, insurance products, winter tires, level 2 chargers, pre-delivery inspection/freight charges, financing and leasing costs, down payments or trade-ins and any government incentives, rebates, taxes or fees

SOURCE Kia Canada Inc.

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