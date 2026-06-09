Kia Canada announces pricing for the completely redesigned, next-generation 2027 Seltos

Canadian pricing to start at $28,495 MSRP

This next generation Seltos has been completely redesigned with increased cabin and cargo space, ample standard technology features and improved overall comfort to take on any adventure

2.0-litre and 1.6 turbo-charged engine arriving at dealers this month, with Hybrid expected to arrive by end of year

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Kia Canada is announcing pricing for the completely redesigned 2027 Seltos. Since its introduction in 2020, the Seltos quickly became one of Kia's top selling models year-over-year, having delivered 110,747 units to date. Building on the versatile attributes of the first-generation Seltos, this second-generation brings together modern standard and available features that buyers are looking for, as well as some unexpected features for this vehicle class.

2027 Kia Seltos (International model shown)

To help raise the bar in the subcompact SUV segment, the Seltos adopts the latest in technology and Advanced Driver Assistance Systemi features from its most modern vehicles like EV9, EV4 and EV5, and draws in content from upmarket categories as well. With more cabin space, more cargo space, and more screen space than the previous generation, the all-new Seltos delivers enhanced and impressive content for those who crave turning any drive into an adventure.

The redesigned Seltos will offer three powertrain options, starting with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with Kia's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). For those seeking lively pickup, the turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine develops 190 horsepower. This engine routes power through an 8-speed automatic transmission with manual control.

Rounding out the lineup is a hybrid powertrain, which is a first for the Seltos. An advanced 1.6-litre four-cylinder hybrid engine is paired with a 6-speed dual clutch transmission designed to enhance both performance and efficiency. Front-wheel drive HEV improves driving efficiency while available e-AWD, a Kia first on a HEV SUV, provides more power with on-demand all-wheel drive capability to provide a more rewarding driving experience. Official fuel economy figures for these versatile powertrains, as well as pricing, will be available closer to their respective on-sale dates.

2027 Kia Seltos Pricing:

Trim MSRP

All-In Priceii LX FWD 2.0L $28,495

$31,858 LX AWD 2.0L $30,495

$33,858 EX AWD 2.0L $33,495

$36,858 EX Premium AWD 2.0L $36,795

$40,158 X-Line AWD 1.6L Turbo-GDI $39,295

$42,658 X-Line Limited AWD 1.6L Turbo-GDI $41,295

$44,658

The 2027 Kia Seltos 2.0L and 1.6T are available at dealerships this month, with the Hybrid expected to arrive by end of year. For the latest information and news on the Seltos, visit www.kia.ca/seltos or your local dealership.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 200 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of nearly 200 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

________________________________ i Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. ii Price includes $2,100 freight; $100 A/C charge; up to $699 dealer fee; and up to $314 for other applicable fees, levies and duties (all of which may vary by region and/or retailer). License, insurance, and applicable sales taxes are extra. Dealers may be free to set individual prices. Factory order may be required. See dealer for details.

SOURCE Kia Canada Inc.

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