Kia Canada Announces Official Match Ball Carriers Representing Canada at the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Kia Canada selects 13 Canadian youth for once-in-a-lifetime roles at the FIFA World Cup 2026 ™

Seven youth represented Canada at the Kia Official Match Ball Carrier Cup ™

Six youth selected through Kia's Inspiring Stories program

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Kia Canada, a proud FIFA partner, is thrilled to announce the 13 Canadian youth who have been selected as Kia Official Match Ball Carriers™ (OMBCs) for the upcoming FIFA World Cup™.

The Kia Official Match Ball Carrier™ program connects grassroots soccer to the global stage, giving youth a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the FIFA World Cup™. Official Match Ball Carriers will take centre stage at a Canadian-hosted match in Toronto or Vancouver, carrying the official match ball onto the pitch and presenting it to the referee to mark the start of the game.

Seven youth represented Canada at the Kia Official Match Ball Carrier Cup

"We're celebrating young Canadians who demonstrate passion, perseverance and leadership both on and off the pitch," says Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing at Kia Canada. "Whether through their dedication to the sport or the positive impact they're making in their communities, these youth truly embody the spirit of the game. We're incredibly proud to help share their stories and give them the opportunity of a lifetime to step onto the FIFA World Cup™ stage."

Two Pathways to the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Canadian youth were selected through one of two pathways: the Kia OMBC Cup™ tryouts and the Inspiring Stories program.

Official Match Ball Carrier Cup

Seven Canadian youth were selected through national soccer tryouts and represented Canada at the Kia Official Match Ball Carrier Cup™ (Kia OMBC Cup™), an international youth soccer tournament in Los Angeles.

The Kia OMBC Cup™ brought together players aged 10–13 from Canada and eight other countries for a high-performance experience featuring a training camp, international tournament play, and mentorship from soccer legends, including Canada's own Christine Sinclair.

The Canadian team finished third in their group, defeating the United States and earning a draw against Spain, highlighting the skill, teamwork and determination of the team. They narrowly missed qualifying for the elimination stage by just one point.

Participation in the Kia OMBC Cup™ was a unique extension of the Official Match Ball Carrier journey, which provided these youth with a unique international experience ahead of serving as Official Match Ball Carriers at the FIFA World Cup 26™.

Inspiring Stories

Six Canadian youth have been named Official Match Ball Carriers through Kia Canada's Inspiring Stories program. The Inspiring Stories program celebrates young people who are making a positive impact in their communities through leadership, perseverance, and a love of sport.

Parents and guardians nominated eligible youth by submitting short videos sharing their child's personal story and passion for soccer. The selected youth were chosen based on the uniqueness of their story, how they have overcome challenges or made a difference in their communities, and how they inspire others both on and off the pitch.

Kia Canada Official Match Ball Carriers

The following 13 youth have been selected as Official Match Ball Carriers for FIFA World Cup 26™ matches hosted in Canada.

The seven OMBC's who represented Canada at the Kia OMBC Cup™ are:

Ibrahim Elsherif, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Abel Herve, Montreal, Quebec

Christophe Nachou, Montreal, Quebec

Jayden Fernandes, Toronto, Ontario

Cristiano Morais, West St. Paul, Manitoba

Aiden Karacsony, Winnipeg, Manitoba

John Armstrong, Vancouver, British Columbia

The six OMBC's selected through the Inspiring Stories program are:

Jaisen Occenad, Caledon, Ontario

Sienna Banwait, Vaughan, Ontario

Giovani Prado, Vaughan, Ontario

Theo Labelle, Baie-de-Bouctouche, New Brunswick

Aidric Oh, Ottawa, Ontario

Hana Ganief, Delta, British Columbia

For more information about the Official Match Ball Carrier program, visit Kia.ca/OMBC.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 200 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of nearly 200 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Kia Canada Inc.

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