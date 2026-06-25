Kia Canada announces pricing for 2027 PV5 Cargo - scheduled to arrive in Canada later this year

Kia Canada announces pricing for 2027 PV5 Cargo - scheduled to arrive in Canada later this yearFrançais
News provided byKia Canada Inc.
Jun 25, 2026, 10:00 ET
- PV5 qualifies for up to $5,000 incentive under the Electric Vehicle Affordability Program (EVAP)
- Pricing to start at $46,995 MSRP
- PV5 is expected to be available in Q4 2026
TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Today Kia Canada is announcing pricing for the PV5, the brand's first dedicated commercial cargo vehicle in Canada. PV5 not only expands the company's product lineup into a new segment but also strengthens its EV leadership position in the industry. This Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) offers a battery electric solution engineered specifically for the needs of the business customer that can be upfitted to unique requirements.
"Kia continues to demonstrate their commitment to being a mobility solutions provider by extending our product offering to support the needs of business customers too," said David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning at Kia Canada. "The PV5 is yet another affordable option the company is introducing in 2026, that expands EV ownership to businesses where they can help reduce fleet running costs."
The PV5 has been thoughtfully packaged and priced to ensure that all trims will qualify for the Electric Vehicle Affordability Program in Canada, offering up to $5,000 towards the purchase of the vehicle.
What is the battery size and range of PV5?
Powered by a 71.2kWh battery, the PV5 is equipped with a NACS port, making fast charging broadly accessible and efficient during a lunch break or a quick meeting, taking as little as 30 minutes from 10% - 80% of rangei. Coupled with a Kia estimated combined range of 360 kilometresii, the PV5 is thoughtfully crafted to handle all types of logistical demands, be it local or longer-range thanks to the standard heat pump.
What cargo features can be expected from PV5?
This 2-passenger vehicle is spacious, with an estimated cargo volume of 5,016 litres, 1,631-pound payload, and a 2,995-millimetre wheelbase, it can be customized for several versatile storage and transportation needs to meet unique business requirements.
PV5 Basic
The PV5 comes standard with several Advanced Driver Assistance Systemiii features like Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Highway Driving Assist and more, that is engineered to help reduce the risk of collisions and cost of repairs, that could impact day-to-day use of the vehicle and overall uptime. To help with safe maneuvering, it also includes Front and Rear Parking Sensors.
A wide-open tailgate of 95° ~ 180° and low step-in height of 419 millimetres makes the PV5 ergonomic and easy to access for those that are constantly moving in and out of the vehicle.
The PV5 is equipped with functional features like smart key and push button start, a 7" digital cluster paired with an all-new 12.9" infotainment display, as well as Apple CarPlayiv and Android Autov to help keep business moving forward on-the-go.
This cargo vehicle is also compatible with Kia Connect and Over-the-Air updatesvi, which allows for a frictionless experience in performing software updates, helping to keep down time low for owners.
PV5 Plus
To further bolster operational confidence, the PV5 Plus includes Surround View Monitorvii and Blind Spot View Monitorviii helping to make driving and parking more effortless to navigate.
Wireless phone charging and V2L (inside and outside) will keep compatible phones, tablets and other small appliances or equipment at the ready, as well as heated front seats and heated steering wheel for those cooler early morning starts.
2027 Kia PV5 Pricing & Availability
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Trim
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MSRP
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All-In Priceix
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Kia PV5 Basic
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$46,995
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$49,744
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Kia PV5 Plus
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$49,095
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$51,844
The 2027 PV5 is expected to be available to the Canadian market in Q4 of this year, with more specification details to come closer to launch timing. For the latest news on PV5, register for updates at www.kia.ca/PV5.
About Kia Canada
Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 200 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of nearly 200 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
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SOURCE Kia Canada Inc.
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