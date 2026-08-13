Kia Canada announces pricing for 2027 EV3

2027 Kia EV3 Light FWD Canadian pricing to start at $36,995 MSRP, making it the lowest priced EV (excluding incentives) i in Canada

Vehicles expected to arrive in dealerships later this month

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Kia Canada is announcing pricing for the all-new 2027 EV3, starting at $36,995 MSRP. This is the third affordable electric vehicle that Kia introduced in 2026 that aims to lower the cost barrier to EVs. Just a few months ago, the 2026 Kia EV4 Light FWD was launched as the lowest price EV in Canadaii (excluding incentives), and now the EV3 is taking its place. The 2027 EV5 Light FWD rounds out this trio of affordable EVs as the lowest price EV SUV (excluding incentives) in its segmentiii.

2027 Kia EV3 (International model shown)

The EV3 is tailored to meet diverse lifestyles and usages, centred on universally appealing attributes such as affordability, utility, and maneuverability. Underpinned by Kia's dedicated 400V E-GMP platform, the Kia EV3 is powered by a choice of two battery options: a standard 58.3 kWh battery powering the front wheels, or a long-range 81.4 kWh battery which makes all-wheel-drive (AWD) possible (optional on Wind, Land, GT-Line, GT-Line Limited; standard on GT).

As far as all-electric range goes, the 58.3 kWh battery is designed to allow up to a Kia-estimated 356 kilometresiv and the 81.4 kWh battery up to a Kia-estimated 517 kilometres (FWD) and up to a Kia-estimated 451 kilometres for (AWD) in ideal conditions. Charging is convenient with the built-in NACS port for greater compatibility, and a charge of 10% - 80% in approximately 31 minutes using a 350kW DC fast chargerv.

For those customers seeking a more spirited driving experience, the GT is available by factory order, powered by the 81.4kWh battery producing 288 horsepower and 345 lb. ft. of torque. Maintaining consistent design language across Kia's lineup, the EV3 GT gets the neon accent colour on the calipers, suede and synthetic leather seats, themed cluster and the GT-button mounted to the steering wheel for the boost in performance.

2027 Kia EV3 Pricing

Trim MSRP

All-In Pricevi Light FWD $36,995

$39,744 Wind FWD $40,995

$43,744 Wind AWD $43,495

$46,244 Land FWD $43,495

$46,244 Land AWD $45,995

$48,744 GT-Line FWD $45,995

$48,744 GT-Line AWD $48,495

$51,244 GT-Line Limited FWD $49,995

$52,745 GT-Line Limited AWD $52,495

$55,245 GT AWD $55,995

$58,746

The EV3 is expected to start arriving in dealerships across Canada later this month. Visit www.kia.ca/EV3 or a local dealership for more information.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 200 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of nearly 200 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.



_______________________________________

i $39,744 is the all-in selling price of a new and previously unregistered 2027 Kia EV3 Light FWD (excluding incentives and taxes). Comparison based on nationally advertised all-in selling prices (excluding incentives and taxes) for new and previously unregistered battery electric vehicles in Canada as of August 13, 2026.

ii 2026 Kia EV4 Light FWD was launched in Canada on December 18, 2025 with an all-in selling price of $41,709. At the time, this was the lowest price EV in Canada (excluding incentives). Comparison was based on nationally advertised all-in selling prices (excluding incentives and taxes) for new and previously unregistered battery electric vehicles in Canada as of August 13, 2026.

iii 2027 Kia EV5 Light FWD was launched in Canada on November 27, 2025 with an all-in selling price of $46,209. This is the lowest price EV SUV in Canada (excluding incentives) in the compact SUV segment. Comparison based on nationally advertised all-in selling prices (excluding incentives and taxes) for new and previously unregistered battery electric SUVs in Canada as of August 13, 2026.

iv Electric range shown is not an official EPA estimate and is based on preliminary manufacturer estimates on a vehicle with a full charge. Range will vary and depends on a number of factors, including battery age, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, weather, road/traffic conditions, ambient temperature, driving habits, options, and cargo. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use.

v Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with 400v DC fast charger and approximately 72 degrees Fahrenheit battery temperature. Actual charge will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.

vi Price includes $2,185 freight and up to $564 for other applicable fees, levies and duties (all of which may vary by region and/or retailer). License, insurance, and applicable sales taxes are extra. Dealers may be free to set individual prices. Factory order may be required. See dealer for details.

SOURCE Kia Canada Inc.

For media inquiries only, please contact [email protected].