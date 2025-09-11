National agreement set to increase availability of Cove Soda®, a made-in-Canada functional soft drink with probiotics and without sugar or artificial sweeteners

MISSISSAUGA, ON , Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Dry Mott's Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada ("KDP Canada"), today announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Cove Drinks Inc., a Canadian beverage innovator, to lead the national sales, distribution and omni-marketing execution of Cove Soda®. This partnership brings to KDP Canada a fast-growing brand that is transforming the carbonated soft drink (CSD) category with zero sugar, probiotic sodas and designed to meet the wellness expectations of today's consumers.

"This partnership represents a bold and strategic step forward in the evolution of our CSD portfolio," said Jean Gagnon, Vice-President, Cold Beverages at KDP Canada. "Cove Soda is uniquely positioned at the intersection of taste and function, aligning perfectly with consumer demand for health-conscious refreshment. We're proud to support a Canadian success story that complements our vision for a more diverse and modern beverage offering."

Founded in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Cove Soda has experienced rapid growth across Canada and the U.S. since its 2023 launch. Its zero sugar sodas contain 1 billion CFUs of probiotics per can and have gained strong consumer traction through a flavour lineup that balances nostalgia with functionality. Flavours include Classic Cola, Orange Cream, Blue Razz, Ice Pop, and more.

"This is a defining milestone for Cove Soda," said John MacLellan, CEO and Co-Founder of Cove Drinks Inc. "What started as a local idea in Nova Scotia has grown into a movement, proving that soda can evolve with consumer values. This partnership with KDP Canada gives us the reach and operational strength to bring Cove Soda to even more Canadians, while staying true to what makes our brand special."

KDP Canada will activate its national commercial engine, leveraging strong retail partnerships, an expansive distribution network and best-in-class omni-marketing expertise to scale Cove Soda's availability and accelerate its market penetration.

The transition of Cove Soda's commercial operations to KDP Canada is set to be completed by the end of 2025. Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is a leading beverage company, with a portfolio of more than 70 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. We hold leadership positions in categories including coffee, tea, soft drinks, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the country. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and non-alcoholic beer. Our iconic brands include Canada Dry®, Van Houtte®, Keurig®, Crush®, Dr Pepper®, Mott's® Clamato®, Mott's® Fruitsations®, Timothy's®, Atypique®, and Snapple®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 1,500 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit keurigdrpepper.ca and follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about our commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit keurigdrpepper.ca/corporate-responsibility.

About Cove Drinks

Founded in 2016 by brothers John and Ryan MacLellan, Cove Drinks originated with the creation of Cove Kombucha in their mother's kitchen in Malignant Cove, Nova Scotia. In 2023, the brothers asked, why can't soda be healthy, and Cove Soda was born. Cove Drinks is striving to make healthy easy with gut-friendly, guilt-free, game-changing functional drinks. Cove Drinks is distributed in over 2,250 retail locations across Canada including Sobeys, Loblaw, Costco, Walmart, Circle K, Fortinos, Bulk Barn, Longos, Farm Boy, Whole Foods Market, and more. For more information, visit www.covedrinks.com.

