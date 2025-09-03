First-of-its-kind Canadian NHL arena partnership brings Keurig Dr Pepper Canada's iconic brands to Canadian Tire Centre, home of the Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Dry Mott's Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada (KDP Canada), and Capital Sports & Entertainment (CSE), owner of the Ottawa Senators and the Canadian Tire Centre (CTC), today announced a landmark partnership that will redefine the in-arena beverage experience for fans at CTC. Beginning this season, guests attending hockey games, concerts, and live events at Ottawa's largest sports and entertainment venue will, for the first time, be able to enjoy KDP Canada's lineup of leading soft drink brands — including Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Nestea®, and Crush®.

In addition to a full beverage program makeover, Canadian Tire Centre is also unveiling a new visual identity with Dr Pepper® branding hitting the ice and taking centre stage. From in-arena digital displays to static signage and merchandising, fans will see the brand prominently featured as part of the venue's transformation.

"As Ottawa's largest sports and entertainment venue, Canadian Tire Centre is always looking for ways to elevate the experience for the more than 1.5 million guests we welcome each year," said Cyril Leeder, President and CEO of the Ottawa Senators. "Today's announcement reflects our commitment to offering a beverage program that matches the tastes of our diverse audience. By introducing a lineup of some of Canada's most popular and highest-ranking brands, we're ensuring that every visit, whether for a Senators game, a concert, or a family show, is paired with an exceptional food and beverage experience."

"Securing Canadian Tire Centre as our first major sports venue in Canada, a few months after the launch of our new fountain platform, represents a significant milestone," said Chris McMahon, Vice-President, Away-from-home and Ready-to-Drink, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "It also marks a number of important firsts for our business: our first Dr Pepper® Centre, the introduction of Dr Pepper Zero® on fountain in Canada, the first time Dr Pepper® and Canada Dry® are featured together on a fountain platform, and our first commercial entertainment distribution for the newest addition to our portfolio, Nestea®. These achievements highlight our commitment to bringing Canadians the brands they know, making them available in the places where they come together most."

This multi-year partnership positions Canadian Tire Centre and Keurig Dr Pepper Canada at the forefront of beverage innovation, delivering a program shaped by consumer preferences and setting a new standard for arena hospitality. In celebration of this new chapter, fans attending the kickoff of the hockey season in October will be treated to a special surprise marking the arrival of Keurig Dr Pepper Canada's brands at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Keurig Dr Pepper Canada soft drinks at Canadian Tire Centre will be available in addition to the existing line of Cola and Lemon Lime beverages inside the venue, giving Ottawa fans an unprecedented selection of beverage options.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is a leading beverage company, with a portfolio of more than 70 owned, licensed, and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. We hold leadership positions in categories including coffee, tea, soft drinks, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single-serve coffee brewing system in the country. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and non-alcoholic beer. Our iconic brands include Canada Dry®, Van Houtte®, Keurig®, Crush®, Dr Pepper®, Mott's® Clamato®, Mott's® Fruitsations®, Timothy's®, Atypique®, and Snapple®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 1,500 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities, and the planet. For more information, visit keurigdrpepper.ca and follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about our commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit keurigdrpepper.ca/our-impact.

About the Ottawa Senators

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four titles in the Northeast Division and a Presidents' Trophy in 2002-03. Since 1992, the Senators together with its foundation, alumni, partners and fans have now contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the National Capital Region.

