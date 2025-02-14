LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- KessCo announced today an exciting collaboration with Bandai to bring Tamagotchi fans a brand-new tabletop experience, the Tamagotchi Collections. This cozy board game reimagines the nostalgic virtual pets as charming visitors who crash-land on Earth, ready to be fed, played with, and lovingly cared for. Designed for two to four players, the game invites families, collectors, and pop culture enthusiasts to compete for the highest score by hosting as many happy Tamagotchi characters as possible.

In Tamagotchi Collections, players roll dice to feed, play, and give attention to each quirky new friend. Let them pile up, and you risk chaos—just like juggling multiple Tamagotchi devices on a keychain back in the day. But for those willing to take on the challenge, the reward is pure fun as every happy Tamagotchi character scores you valuable points. It's a playful action-management twist that appeals to parents who buy for their children, millennials who grew up with Tamagotchi, and everyone who appreciates cozy, nurturing gameplay.

"This partnership with Bandai breathes fresh life into a beloved IP that has connected with fans for generations," said Alex Kessler, CEO of KessCo. "We're thrilled to deliver a board game that captures the same warm, caring spirit of the original Tamagotchi experience. Now, players can gather around the dining table without worrying about sneaking digital pets into school or work."

Marina Common, game designer at KessCo and a long-time Tamagotchi collector, added, "I wanted players to remember that intense feeling of keeping multiple Tamagotchi devices alive at the same time and translate moments like that to tabletop gaming. Whether you were someone like me whose parents only let them have one device and observed the chaos my friends dealt with unfold, or you were the kid with all those Tamagotchi devices, this game takes you right back to that moment." True to KessCo's reputation, the game reflects their commitment to creating experiences made by fans, for fans.

Tamagotchi Collections taps into the ongoing resurgence of Tamagotchi mania and offers a new way to have fun with these iconic characters. Whether you're introducing your child to Tamagotchi for the first time or rediscovering them with friends who remember the craze, this game provides a delightful new avenue to celebrate love and friendship through gameplay. Even pop culture followers and collectors will appreciate how seamlessly Tamagotchi has transitioned from pocket-sized keychains to a tabletop experience.

