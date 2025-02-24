LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Prepare to test your resolve, resourcefulness, and resilience just like Gon and friends! KessCo , in partnership with VIZ Media, proudly announces the upcoming release of Hunter x Hunter: The 287th Exams, a dice-rolling adventure that challenges friends and families to experience the high-stakes journey of earning a Hunter License.

Front of the game box displaying the game title and playable characters.

An action-adventure drama set in a world where "Hunters" pursue rare items and treasure. The main character Gon Freecss leaves his home island to find his missing father and pursues to become a professional hunter like his father. In order to qualify as a "Professional Hunter," of which there are only a few hundred in the world, he needs to get through the difficult "Hunter Exam". Along with Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio, who Gon meets during the exam, they pass the Hunter exam and challenge the unseen world together.

A Test of Wits and Grit

In Hunter x Hunter: The 287th Exams, players take calculated risks, face setbacks, and develop their characters' skills as they roll dice to overcome the gauntlet of trials that define the Hunter Exams. Whether you're a dedicated collector of anime-inspired board games or a board game enthusiast seeking a thrilling, nail-biting, rogue-like challenge, this title promises a fresh spin on a cherished classic.

"We wanted to capture the spirit of adventure and camaraderie that makes Hunter x Hunter so special," says Alex Kessler, CEO of Kess Co and lead game designer. "From carefully balancing the dice mechanics to faithfully representing the trials the Hunter-hopefuls faced, we made sure to keep the tension—and fun—at the forefront of every decision."

An Invitation for All

Don't worry if the property is new to you—Hunter x Hunter: The 287th Exams emphasizes engaging gameplay first and foremost. "We designed the game to be exciting whether you're a long-time fan or jumping into Hunter x Hunter for the first time," explains Michael Grothe, co-designer at Kess Co. "Every roll and challenge is crafted to inspire both newcomers and veterans of this iconic franchise."

About KessCo

Based in Los Angeles, KessCo aims to provide children and adults with a new way to play through its innovative toys, puzzles, and games. Within KESS Entertainment, the company offers party games, strategy games, and puzzles spanning a growing list of video game and anime properties. For more information, visit www.kessentertainment.co.

About VIZ Media

Wherever manga and anime fans are, we are! VIZ Media is No. 1 in Japanese pop culture, introducing fans to what's now, new, and next. Home to the world's most influential and groundbreaking storytellers and artists, who today drive multiple industries from publishing and animation to film and gaming. If it's big in Japan, you can find it at VIZ.

Expert leaders in developing innovative and premium consumer wares, coupled with an iconic Consumer Products portfolio: Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, Bleach, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Inuyasha amongst others. VIZ Media is known for shaping licensing programs that create culture and make brands industry pacesetters.

VIZ Media is proudly certified as a Most Loved Workplace® in America. For more information on VIZ Media visit: https://www.viz.com/

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © [2025] Kess Co. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Kess Co.

Hailey Moore, 929-367-8993, [email protected]