"Congratulations to Ken Lum, winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award, whose art and works have inspired a global audience, from permanent public art installations to his prolific writings on art, history, and life," says Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "At Scotiabank, we believe the arts have the power to impact our communities and our society in positive ways, and we are very proud to celebrate the careers of some of Canada's most esteemed artists through the Scotiabank Photography Award."

The Scotiabank Photography Award recognizes the achievements of established mid-to-late career artists, by engaging Canadians and raising awareness through photographic art of the issues and forces of our time. It was co-founded by Scotiabank and Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky with a goal of recognizing and accelerating artists' careers as they reach the next level of national and international recognition.

"I am so pleased to recognize this year's Scotiabank Photography Award winner, Ken Lum," says Edward Burtynsky, co-founder of the Scotiabank Photography Award and jury chair. "Lum's vast range of work marks an important contribution to Canadian art and specifically, the ways in which he has been prescient in creating artworks that examine the complex relationships between text and image. Congratulations Ken on this well-deserved honour."

Sandra Brewster of Toronto, Ontario and Chris Currieri of Toronto, Ontario, were also finalists for the 2023 Award and will each receive cash prizes of $10,000. The 2023 Scotiabank Photography Award Nominees represent the result of an annual Canada-wide search for excellence. The Scotiabank Photography Award is peer-reviewed at every stage of the nomination and adjudication process and nominees must meet eligibility criteria.

The 2023 Scotiabank Photography Award jury includes:

Edward Burtynsky, Artist, Jury Chair

Stéphane Aquin, Director, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Dr. Kenneth Montague , Art Collector & Curator

, Art Collector & Curator Gaëlle Morel, Exhibition Curator at the Toronto Image Centre (TIC)

Jin-me Yoon, winner of the 2022 Scotiabank Photography Award, has a solo Primary Exhibition at the Toronto Image Centre which will be on view from April 29th to August 5th, 2023.

