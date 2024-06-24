MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - With the growing popularity of online sports video games, Canadians are spending more time on the virtual court than on real ones. To champion active lifestyles, Kellogg's® Vector® brand is teaming up with notable gamers and athletes to encourage Canadians to put down their gaming controllers and reignite their passion for physical play with its Become Your Player campaign. This initiative will call on Canadians to level-up and embody their digital characters in the real world and be fueled with a free box of Vector® product.

Kellogg's® Vector®& brand is encouraging Canadians to embody their sports video game characters to play sports in real life with its Become Your Player campaign. (CNW Group/WK Kellogg Co)

Canadians enjoy perfecting their video game player's looks, decking them out with the best digital jerseys and gear until they reflect the athletes they aspire to be. To get people excited about playing sports in real life, Kellogg's® Vector® brand has teamed up with Andrew Telfer, aka Nasher, a hockey player, YouTuber and Twitch creator. After discovering a passion for playing hockey online, he now enjoys the sport in real life, striking a balance between online and real-world action. This summer, Nasher is inspiring Canadians to get off the couch and embrace their sports video game character in real life.

"Playing sports video games is entertaining but at Vector® we know there's no thrill quite like the one from engaging in sports IRL, whether it's scoring goals or making epic plays," says Jeff Chatterton, Head of Marketing Canada, WK Kellogg Co. "With the Become Your Player campaign, we want to remind everyday athletes of this joy, giving them a chance to win their video game character's sports gear and encourage them to embody their on-screen game character to play the sports they love, for real!"

As a part of the Become Your Player campaign, Nasher along with key Canadian influencers including Jahmeek Murray a trainer and firefighter, Adrian Soliman a basketball gamer, player and commentator and Hope Agbolosoo a gamer and fitness coach will become the real-life version of their in-game character, with Vector® brand powering this transformation in its latest ad. The campaign will also include a promoted Twitch Livestream by Nasher further inviting Canadians to join the movement.

To enter the Become Your Player contest, Canadians are invited to share a picture of their self-created sports video game character on Instagram or Facebook tagging @Vector OR by uploading a picture of their character online at BecomeYourPlayer.ca. All entrants will receive a coupon for a free box of Vector® product and a chance to win the gear depicted on their character up to a max value of $1000 CAD.†

The Vector® Become Your Player campaign comes as an extension of the brand's ongoing platform to fuel Canadians' passion for an active lifestyle. Running online now, with social and digital video ads driving to the website for more details, strategy and creative for the campaign were led by Leo Burnett Toronto, media buying by Starcom and PR communications by MSL Canada.

ABOUT WK KELLOGG CO

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding HappinessTM – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com

† NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to age of majority residents of Canada. Starts June 24, 2024 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends August 26, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Twelve (12) prizes available, each consisting of up to $1,000 CAD in gear (selected by sponsor, at its sole and absolute discretion), based on gear depicted in applicable winning entry's character. For certainty, the total ARV of gear awarded as part of a prize shall not exceed $1,000 CAD (regardless of the total value of gear depicted in a winning entry). Odds depend on the number and calibre of eligible entries. Math skill-testing question required. Each participant that receives a valid contest entry will also be automatically eligible to receive one (1) Vector brand digital coupon code, while supplies last (subject to applicable coupon terms and conditions). Limit one (1) coupon per person and account. Full contest rules and entry details at BecomeYourPlayer.ca.

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co

Media Contact: MSL Group, Paulami Mehta, [email protected]