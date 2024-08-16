Kellogg's Two Scoops Raisin Bran® Crunch cereal Launches in Canada with a Crunchorite Landing

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - In the early hours of August 12th, a giant unknown object appeared in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park, following the Perseids meteor shower. This unidentified object crashed into a park bench, tearing up the ground below. Luckily, no one was injured. After three days of online chatter, speculations and real-life investigation – the object cracked open, spilling out boxes of Kellogg's Two Scoops Raisin Bran® Crunch cereal, much to the surprise and excitement of Torontonians. The object, a giant granola cluster, was activated to announce Kellogg's Two Scoops Raisin Bran® Crunch cereal's Canadian launch.

Leveraging the key product features and the mystery of outer space, the Crunchorite design combined the rockiness of a meteorite with the deliciousness of an oat cluster. The physical cluster was created using space-age foam to create a sizeable 5.3ft x 3.8 x 3.8 ft object weighing a whopping 160lbs. Filled with 100 boxes of Kellogg's Two Scoops Raisin Bran® Crunch cereal, the cracking open of the Crunchorite was a delight for Torontonians!

Available at major retailers across Canada, Canadians can now enjoy Kellogg's Two Scoops Raisin Bran® Crunch cereal, a delicious blend of crunchy oat clusters, tasty multi-grain flakes and juicy raisins with the taste of golden honey.

"We are so excited to be bringing the beloved Kellogg's® Raisin Bran Crunch to Canadian consumers. This delicious spin of the classic Kellogg's® Raisin Bran is sure to delight Canadians with its crunchy and delicious taste," says Jeff Chatterton, Head of Marketing Canada, WK Kellogg Co. "At WK Kellogg Co we continue to expand our offerings to the Canadian market, with Kellogg's® Raisin Bran Crunch being the newest addition."

"When we realized the Perseids meteor shower and the Kellogg's® Raisin Bran Crunch launch were happening on the same day, it was like the stars aligned," noted Steve Persico, CCO at Leo Burnett Toronto. "It just made sense to introduce Canadians to one of the crunchiest cereals on Earth with a bang."

The launch of Kellogg's Two Scoops Raisin Bran® Crunch cereal is supported with strategy and creative led by Leo Burnett Toronto, media buying by Starcom and PR communications by MSL Canada.

ABOUT WK KELLOGG CO

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder WK Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding HappinessTM – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

