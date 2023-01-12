Plan contributes to protecting the environment and connecting Canadians to nature in Atlantic Canada

MAITLAND BRIDGE, NS, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - National parks are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature. Parks Canada is a recognized leader in conservation and takes actions to protect national parks and national marine conservation areas and contribute to the recovery of species at risk.

Left photo: Mi’kmaw birch bark canoe, Kejimkujik Lake, Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site. Right photo: Mi’kmaw cultural program, Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site. Credit: Parks Canada (CNW Group/Parks Canada)

The management plan for Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site was tabled in Parliament recently. Reviewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The updated plan for Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site outlines the following four key strategies, reflecting four key Mi'kmaw worldview concepts:

Key Strategy 1: Kepmite'tmek ("We respect") – Protect

We are actively protecting a treasured and changing landscape.

We are collectively participating in the principle of sustainability through responsibility.

We are connecting the people with the place.

Together, we are the ones who are achieving results through co-creation and co-management.

The Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site Management Plan strives to reflect Parks Canada's strong desire to work cooperatively with the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia to ensure a shared approach to the management of Kejimkujik. The significance of Kejimkujik to the Mi'kmaq as a cultural landscape underpins all management direction for the site.

The plan lays out a vision for all elements of the management of Kejimkujik, with examples of actions ranging from climate change mitigation to collaborative archaeology, species at risk recovery, greening operations and strategic partnering. It envisions a future where all visitors have opportunities to develop personal connections to Kejimkujik and where visitors with diverse abilities, needs and social identities find welcoming and inclusive service at Kejimkujik.

The management plan was based on input from the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia, stakeholders, visitors, local communities, tourism operators and organizations, local and regional economic development and conservation organizations, the Province of Nova Scotia, and the Canadian public. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of natural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover our environment in new and innovative ways.

The Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site Management Plan is available for viewing on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/ns/kejimkujik/info/plan.

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas belong to all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site that will help shape the future of this treasured place. As Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site continues to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Kejimkujik, located in the unceded traditional Mi'kmaw territory of Mi'kma'ki, is a place where, for generations, people have connected to nature and culture in a landscape of forests, lakes, rivers, and the Atlantic coast. Kejimkujik and the broader cultural landscape have a profound ecological and cultural significance to the Mi'kmaq.





Kejimkujik is within a priority place identified by Environment and Climate Change Canada for species at risk conservation under the Kespukwitk Conservation Collaborative, a recognized multi-stakeholder initiative focused on species at risk conservation across the broader landscape.





About $15 million was invested in Kejimkujik's infrastructure between 2016 and 2021, including bridges, a new hiking and biking trail, maintenance of buildings and day-use areas. A significant project to upgrade washrooms and utilities at Jeremy's Bay Campground occurred in 2020–2021, showcasing energy efficiency and fuel switching, accessibility and principles of universal inclusion in infrastructure renewal.





was invested in Kejimkujik's infrastructure between 2016 and 2021, including bridges, a new hiking and biking trail, maintenance of buildings and day-use areas. A significant project to upgrade washrooms and utilities at Jeremy's Bay Campground occurred in 2020–2021, showcasing energy efficiency and fuel switching, accessibility and principles of universal inclusion in infrastructure renewal. The Government of Canada celebrates families with free admission to all Parks Canada administered places for youth 17 and under. Heritage places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about the environment and history.

