Keep Alberta RCMP Campaign to Hold Public Consultations Across Province on Proposed Provincial Police Transition

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Alberta has indicated they will make a decision about the future of the RCMP in Alberta this spring, and the Department of Justice and Solicitor General will be holding a series of events to inform that decision. To hear directly from Albertans on interests, questions and concerns, the National Police Federation will be hosting a KeepAlbertaRCMP Community Engagement Tour across small- and mid-sized municipalities throughout the province starting this week.

The NPF is particularly interested in making sure Government hears from as many Albertans as possible, and that everyone has access to clear, and fact-based information about the potential cost and community safety implications of this proposed transition.

"We know from last summer's mini-tour by Minister Kaycee Madu that not all the information shared by Government or feedback from participants was reflected in the summary, and Albertans deserve clear and thorough information and to be heard on this important decision," said Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation.

An evolving list of dates, times, and locations for the first two phases is available here.

"It's critically important that Albertans have a full understanding of the significant costs and community safety implications of this proposal which is estimated at over $550 million in additional costs," added Kevin Halwa, Prairie/North Region Director for the National Police Federation.

"Our events are fundamentally about continuing to connect with real Albertans who appreciate and are served by the RCMP in the neighbourhoods and communities where they work and live," said Jeff McGowan, Prairie/North Region Director for the National Police Federation. "We hope Albertans will take the time to ask questions, express their support and learn more about what's at stake in this proposed transition – minus the political baggage."

In November, the NPF released the results of a Pollara Strategic Insights survey, which revealed that that 80 percent of Albertans in RCMP-served communities remain satisfied with RCMP policing1. The survey, which concluded on the eve of the release a government funded police transition study, also showed ongoing steady RCMP support from Albertans over the past year, despite political criticism and the ongoing revolving jailhouse door created by prosecutor shortages in the provincial justice system due to ongoing provincial neglect.

Since the NPF launched its KeepAlbertaRCMP campaign, Albertans have sent more than 45,000 letters to Government opposing the transition. The NPF invites all interested Albertans to join us at a meeting near them or online to ensure their voices are heard. Additional dates and locations will be added in the coming weeks, and updates will be provided once new locations and dates have been confirmed.

