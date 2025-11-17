KDA GROUP OPENS A U.S. SUBSIDIARY AND ACCELERATES THE GROWTH OF ITS MEDHERIZE SOLUTION

THETFORD MINES, QC, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce the official opening of its U.S. subsidiary to launch, starting in 2026, the commercialization of Medherize, its therapeutic monitoring platform specialized in oncology. This strategic expansion positions KDA in one of the world's largest specialty drug markets, valued at more than USD 243 billion in 20231.

In the United States, specialty drugs now account for nearly 40% of total prescription dispensing revenues, up from 24% a decade ago and the specialty pharmacy segment is dominated by a few major players generating between USD 4.6 billion and 73 billion annually1. This market, several times larger than that of Canada, is experiencing sustained growth driven by the rise of at-home oral oncology treatments.

Oral specialty drugs, distributed through a network of community and specialty pharmacies, are among the most expensive therapeutic products in the world. The annual cost per patient can reach tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars for certain targeted therapies or innovative treatments. The value-added opportunity for management and adherence solutions is therefore considerable. These drugs, essential for patients suffering from cancer, rare diseases, or severe chronic conditions, represent a major economic and clinical challenge for pharmaceutical companies and public payers alike.

Medherize directly addresses this need: a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform that improves therapeutic adherence, interprofessional coordination, and the collection of real-world clinical data. Already deployed at Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec – Université Laval (CHU de Québec), Hôpital Saint-Sacrement, the solution has proven effective in monitoring complex oral treatments and reducing therapy discontinuations.

KDA's new U.S. subsidiary will allow Medherize to be adapted to local healthcare infrastructures, particularly through ongoing analysis and integration with American laboratory systems, building on the company's successful integration with Dossier Santé Québec (DSQ).

"Our direct presence in the United States marks a pivotal step in our international expansion," said Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of KDA.

"Medherize addresses a universal challenge: the efficient management and monitoring of specialty oral treatments. The U.S. market is many times larger than ours, representing a major lever to showcase our technology and pharmaceutical partnerships across North America," added Mr. Lemieux.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a Service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers high-quality products and has recognized and respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REFERENCE

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

