THETFORD MINES, QC, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce that it has entered today, November 25, 2025, into a share transfer agreement with ERxpert Inc. to acquire twenty percent (20%) of the issued and outstanding shares of its subsidiary, Groupe Technologique KDA Inc. ("GTK"), held by ERxpert Inc. (the "Transferred Shares").

ERxpert has agreed to transfer the Transferred Shares to KDA in exchange for thirty-five million (35,000,000) common shares of KDA (the "Issued Shares").

"The acquisition of the 20% minority interest in GTK marks an important strategic milestone for KDA. By consolidating our position, we strengthen our commitment to the development and commercialization of innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals. This decision reflects our confidence in GTK's expertise and our determination to accelerate value creation for our partners and clients. We are convinced that this full integration will foster sustainable growth and a positive impact on the future of our Corporation," said Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of KDA.

Mr. Yves Marmet is a minority shareholder, director, and officer of ERxpert, and Ms. Marie-Hélène Pinard is a minority shareholder of ERxpert Inc. They are also officers of GTK. Mr. Marmet and Ms. Pinard do not control ERxpert and hold no shares of GTK.

No finder's fees are payable in connection with the transaction. KDA was the controlling shareholder of GTK, holding eighty percent (80%) of its issued and outstanding shares, and now wholly owns this subsidiary. GTK specializes in the development and commercialization of technological solutions for healthcare professionals.

The transaction remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Issued Shares will be issued to ERxpert pursuant to prospectus exemptions under securities laws and will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period from the date of issuance, in accordance with securities regulations.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a Service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers high-quality products and has recognized and respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

INFORMATION: Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370, [email protected]