KDA GROUP APPOINTS LOUISE POTVIN TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

THETFORD MINES, QC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Louise Potvin as a director on its Board of Directors, replacing Dr. Jacques Turgeon, who has tendered his resignation. The appointment is effective July 27, 2026.

The Corporation believes Ms. Potvin's contribution will be very significant to the next phase of its development. With more than forty years of experience in Quebec's health and social services network -- including several years leading major institutions -- she brings the Board a rare combination of clinical expertise, senior executive leadership and governance rigour.

Advisor in strategic management and governance. Ms. Potvin serves as an expert for advisory committees to the Auditor General of Quebec (Vérificateur général du Québec) in connection with audit engagements relating to the health and social services network and Santé Québec.

Mandates focused on improving the performance of the health and social services network. In recent years, Ms. Potvin has also served as a coach and advisor to presidents and chief executive officers of CISSSs and CIUSSSs for the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, and has led advisory mandates with private CHSLDs and seniors' residences (RPAs). Recognized for her expertise in strategic management and in the LEAN Six Sigma approach applied to the health-care system, she has made improving access, quality and performance the throughline of her career.

A nurse by training and a holder of a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from HEC Montréal, Ms. Potvin has notably served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Est (CISSSME) -- an institution of some 18,000 employees with a $1.2-billion budget -- where she led the merger of four institutions, the organization-wide deployment of a LEAN approach, improved access to services and the achievement of budgetary balance. A strategic-management and governance consultant, she has extensive board experience (Office des professions du Québec, the OIIQ audit and finance committee, the Ordre des travailleurs sociaux et des thérapeutes conjugaux et familiaux du Québec, and the La Capitale Mutuelle de l'administration publique group) and is a recipient of the OIIQ's Prix Florence – Leadership.

"I have the privilege of announcing this appointment," said Jean-Marc Léveillé, President and Chief Executive Officer of KDA. "Louise Potvin's exceptional experience leading major institutions in the network, combined with her current work on the performance of the network and Santé Québec, will make a decisive contribution to KDA as we accelerate the deployment of Medherize and Adherize and our discussions with Santé Québec. Her governance rigour and deep knowledge of the network directly strengthen our ability to create value for patients, our partners and our shareholders."

"I am honoured to join the Board of Directors of KDA. The solutions the Corporation has developed address real challenges of access, safety, performance and effectiveness of communications among professionals and with users -- matters of the highest importance for the network. I intend to put my experience at the service of a Quebec organization whose technology can make a tangible difference for patients and for the performance of the health-care network," added Ms. Louise Potvin.

The Board of Directors wishes to warmly thank Dr. Jacques Turgeon for his contribution and commitment to the Corporation, and extends its best wishes for the future.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers quality products and has respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE KDA Group Inc.

INFORMATION: Jean-Marc Léveillé, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370, [email protected]