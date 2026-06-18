AN INDEPENDENT EVALUATION CONFIRMS THE CLINICAL AND ORGANIZATIONAL BENEFITS OF THE MEDHERIZE PLATFORM IN BREAST ONCOLOGY

THETFORD MINES, QC, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce the results of an independent evaluation of its digital platform Medherize, conducted by the Breast Disease Centre of CHU de Québec – Université Laval (Hôpital du Saint-Sacrement). Carried out among 243 patients with breast cancer on targeted oral therapies (CDK4/6 inhibitors) between September 2025 and March 2026, the evaluation demonstrates measurable benefits, for both patients and care teams.

Medherize is a web and mobile application that centralizes the monitoring of breast oncology patients. It acts as a triage and prioritization tool for clinical results, highlights those requiring an intervention, and integrates with the Quebec Health Record (DSQ) for the real-time retrieval of laboratory results.

Concrete benefits for patients

Adoption rate of 97% among eligible patients, including in an older population (28% of patients were 70 years or older).

among eligible patients, including in an older population (28% of patients were 70 years or older). Therapeutic adherence of 93% , above the 70% to 90% generally reported in the literature for oral oncology treatments.

, above the 70% to 90% generally reported in the literature for oral oncology treatments. Marked reduction in treatment interruptions : an overall rate of 17%, compared with about 50% expected according to the literature, and only 4% of prolonged interruptions of more than 16 days.

: an overall rate of 17%, compared with about 50% expected according to the literature, and only 4% of prolonged interruptions of more than 16 days. Proactive monitoring of adverse effects : more than 1,170 reports captured directly from patients, supporting rapid detection and management.

: more than 1,170 reports captured directly from patients, supporting rapid detection and management. Patient satisfaction of 86%, notably regarding the clarity of information and the perception of structured, reassuring follow-up.

A significant easing of the care teams' workload

52% reduction in the required pharmacist full-time equivalent.

in the required pharmacist full-time equivalent. 80% decrease in medical consultations and administrative interventions.

in medical consultations and administrative interventions. Targeted medical review : a 91% reduction in electrocardiograms and a 60% reduction in blood tests requiring manual verification, thanks to the relevance algorithm.

: a 91% reduction in electrocardiograms and a 60% reduction in blood tests requiring manual verification, thanks to the relevance algorithm. Automated management of more than half of the documented treatment interruptions, without intervention by the treating team, representing a 54% decrease in the associated clinical and administrative workload.

of more than half of the documented treatment interruptions, without intervention by the treating team, representing a 54% decrease in the associated clinical and administrative workload. Professional satisfaction: 87% among physicians, 80% among pharmacists, and 76% among oncology pivot nurses.

These results occur in a context of strong volume growth: prescriptions of CDK4/6 inhibitors at CHU de Québec rose from 257 in 2023 to 503 in 2025, driven by the broadening of the indications for these treatments. The gains in adherence and follow-up are relevant to all stakeholders in the oncology ecosystem.

Security and protection of personal information

The protection of patients' personal information was built into the design of Medherize. The data are hosted on servers located in Quebec, certified ISO 27001, and are encrypted in transit and at rest. The platform was designed in compliance with Law 25 respecting the protection of personal information. Exchanges between the institution, patients, and community pharmacies take place through secure messaging.

"These results confirm what we set out to achieve in designing the Adherize+ platform with the Medherize module: to refocus teams' attention on clinically significant situations while strengthening patient autonomy. That an independent evaluation conducted in a hospital setting demonstrates this is an important validation for the future," said Jean-Marc Léveillé, Fellow CRIA, President and Chief Executive Officer of KDA.

Next steps

Considering these results, the clinical team of the Breast Disease Centre recommends making Medherize a permanent tool for monitoring patients on CDK4/6 inhibitors and is considering its extension to other therapeutic areas. KDA's management has planned the development of several other oral anticancer medications (OAM) to meet the needs of the field with the same objectives of clinical and administrative performance. The potential of this platform in Quebec will address the challenges of an aging population and the labour shortage within Santé Québec.

Independence and transparency

The pilot project and its evaluation were conducted by the clinical team of the Breast Disease Centre of CHU de Québec – Université Laval in the form of an institutional quality of care evaluation. The platform was made available to the institution at no cost. To compensate for the staff time required to evaluate a tool that was not part of its usual environment, the Corporation paid the institution a fee in compensation. This contribution carried no condition as to the results or conclusions of the evaluation, which fall entirely to the research team of CHU de Québec.

The development of the Medherize platform was financed in part by the pharmaceutical companies Novartis, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca, as part of support for research and development / patient support. This funding is prior to and unrelated to the evaluation conducted at CHU de Québec – Université Laval and was associated with no agreement or commitment regarding its use or its conclusions.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers quality products and has respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

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SOURCE KDA Group Inc.

INFORMATION: Jean-Marc Léveillé, Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370, [email protected]