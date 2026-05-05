THETFORD MINES, QC, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce the voting results of the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on April 29, 2026, in Quebec.

The Corporation is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held last Wednesday. The summary of the results as follows : the total percentage of shares voted at the Meeting was more than 24% and each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated March 31, 2026, available under KDA's profile on SEDAR+, being Claude Auger, Patrick Fernet, Michael W. Kinley, Jean-Marc Léveillé and Dr. Jacques Turgeon, were elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders with more than 99.24% of the votes for each of them.

The resolution to appoint Forvis Mazars, LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the current financial year 2026, to hold office until the next meeting of shareholders, and authorize the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board of Directors") to set the compensation to be paid to the auditor was approved with 99.35% of the votes for the resolution.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the following chairman and officers of the Corporation: Jean-Marc Léveillé as chairman of the Board of Directors, president and chief executive officer, and Michael W. Kinley as chief financial officer.

Also, the Board of Directors appointed: Claude Auger, Patrick Fernet and Dr. Jacques Turgeon as members of the Corporation's audit committee.

"We are very pleased to welcome two new directors to our Corporation: Claude Auger and Dr. Jacques Turgeon, who will bring their expertise, knowledge, and experience to the organization. These appointments reflect our commitment to remaining a leading player in technological innovation. We are at a critical juncture for growth and the implementation of the Corporation's strategic commercialization plan. KDA is experiencing rapid growth and offers a range of technology platforms and services to healthcare professionals. The Corporation will become a key player in technologies and services for the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in Quebec, Canada, and internationally," said Jean-Marc Léveillé, CEO of KDA.

Claude Auger – Mr. Auger is a regional director at National Bank Financial ("NBF"), where he holds strategic responsibilities in business development, organizational leadership, governance, and risk management. During his 35-year career at NBF, he has also served as an investment advisor and branch manager before taking charge of NBF's second-largest region in 2009. He possesses a deep understanding of the financial, economic, and operational challenges faced by organizations operating in a regulated and competitive environment.

Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from Laval University, his role involves directly contributing to the development and execution of growth strategies, while ensuring prudent risk management and adherence to best practices in compliance and governance.

In his role, Claude Auger leads multidisciplinary teams totaling 310 people, including 135 wealth management advisors who manage over $27 billion in assets, primarily for investors in eastern Quebec. He oversees regional performance and participates in decisions that impact the organization's profitability, reputation, and sustainability. He is called upon to exercise independent judgment, analyze complex situations, and advise senior management on strategic, financial, and human resources issues.

Dr. Jacques Turgeon – Dr. Jacques Turgeon is an internationally recognized biopharmaceutical executive and clinical pharmacology expert with more than three decades of leadership experience spanning academia, healthcare systems, and the life sciences industry. As Co‑Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GalenusRx Inc., he leads the company's scientific vision, strategic development, and commercialization efforts, with a focus on advancing precision pharmacotherapy and medication safety through innovative clinical decision‑support technologies.

A pharmacist and scientist by training, Dr. Turgeon has built a distinguished career at the intersection of pharmacology, translational research, and therapeutic optimization. He is Professor Emeritus at the Faculty of Pharmacy of the Université de Montréal and has been inducted as a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, a Fellow of the Académie nationale de Médecine (France), and an Honorary Fellow of the Canadian Society of Pharmacology and Therapeutics--honors reserved for leaders who have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of health sciences.

Prior to co‑founding GalenusRx, Dr. Turgeon served as Chief Scientific Officer at Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) and as Chief Executive Officer of the TRHC Precision Pharmacotherapy Research & Development Institute. In these roles, he oversaw multidisciplinary teams engaged in pharmacogenomics, drug‑interaction modeling, clinical risk prediction, and the development of advanced platforms designed to improve medication outcomes across complex patient populations.

Throughout his career, Dr. Turgeon has authored numerous scientific publications, mentored emerging researchers and clinicians, and contributed to the evolution of personalized medicine practices in North America and internationally. His expertise encompasses:

pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics,

complex drug–drug interaction modeling,

predictive analytics for medication risk,

integration of clinical, biological, and

technological data to guide therapeutic decisions.

Dr. Turgeon is widely regarded for his ability to translate scientific discovery into clinically actionable solutions and to build high‑performance organizations that drive innovation in patient‑centered pharmacotherapy.

His Academic Background includes:

Postdoctoral Fellowship, Clinical Pharmacology, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee (1988–1990)

Ph.D., Pharmacy, Université Laval, Québec (1984–1987)

M.Sc., Pharmacy, Université Laval, Québec (1983–1984)

B.Sc., Pharmacy, Université Laval, Québec (1979–1983)

Diploma of Collegiate Studies, Health Sciences, Collège de la Région de l'Amiante, Thetford Mines (1977–1979).

SETTLEMENTS OF CLAIMS

The Corporation is pleased to announce that it has settled a dispute with a former executive officer of the Corporation who claimed from the Corporation a total of $808,191 plus interest and expenses, as well as the issuance of 1,000,000 shares of the capital stock of the Corporation pursuant to his employment contract terminated by the Corporation in July 2022. The Corporation, for its part, was claiming a total of $474,200 plus interest and costs from this former executive. The parties settled this dispute, and the Court ratified the settlement on May 4, 2026. Pursuant to the Settlement, the Corporation has agreed to pay the former executive compensation on May 31, 2026, in the amount of $215,000 payable as follows: (i) the payment of $190,000 and (ii) the issuance of 250,000 common shares at a value of $0.10 per share. The Corporation must obtain the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the issuance of these shares, and they will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities regulations.

The Corporation also announces that it has settled, on March 23, 2026, another dispute involving a former executive who claimed $760,000 from the Corporation under the terms of his employment contract terminated by the Corporation in September 2021. Pursuant to the settlement, the Corporation has agreed to pay the former executive an amount of $215,000 payable on or before April 24, 2026.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers quality products and has respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE KDA Group Inc.

INFORMATION: Jean-Marc Léveillé, Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370, [email protected]