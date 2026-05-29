THETFORD MINES, QC, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce that the debt settlement previously announced in its press release dated May 5, 2026, has been completed and the Corporation settled indebtedness to a creditor totalling $25,000 in exchange for the issuance of 250,000 Class A Shares of KDA ("Common shares") at a price of $0.10 per Common share (the "Debt Settlement").

The Debt Settlement has received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities to be issued under the Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities regulations.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers quality products and has respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE KDA Group Inc.

INFORMATION: Jean-Marc Léveillé, Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370, [email protected]