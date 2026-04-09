THETFORD MINES, QC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Kirouac as Chief Technology Officer of Groupe Technologique KDA Inc. ("GTK"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of KDA. This appointment is effective immediately.

"We are very proud to welcome Martin to the management team of our subsidiary GTK. His expertise and experience will bring a new dynamic to GTK. We are at a critical juncture for the growth and implementation of the Corporation's strategic commercialization plan. KDA is experiencing rapid growth and offers a range of technology platforms and services to pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. The Corporation will become a key player in technologies and services for the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in Quebec, Canada, and internationally. Welcome, Martin, to the KDA family," said Jean-Marc Léveillé, CEO of KDA.

"I am proud to join an organization that puts technology at the service of healthcare professionals. What has always motivated me is building technological solutions that have a real human impact, while meeting the demands of a growing company. I look forward to putting my experience and values to work for the GTK and KDA teams to support this mission," said Martin Kirouac, Chief Technology Officer of GTK.

Martin Kirouac – Mr. Kirouac has over 25 years of experience in information technology, with recognized expertise in data management, integration, and application development. He has also led multidisciplinary teams as a technical team leader on several application development projects.

Over the past decade, he has worked primarily in the healthcare sector, notably as a solutions architect for UnitedHealthcare, one of North America's largest health insurers. There, he contributed to technology watch, participating in the evaluation and adoption of emerging technologies, and designed platforms serving millions of members.

He also has extensive experience in software sales, having held roles as a technical sales specialist at IBM and Information Builders, among others. Passionate about innovation, he is deeply involved in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and generative AI, and holds several certifications in these fields, notably in deep learning and data science.

Martin Kirouac brings highly specialized expertise to GTK's executive team, where he will guide the deployment and commercialization of all technology projects. Known for his pragmatic approach, he stands out for his ability to transform complex business needs into concrete, high-performing solutions.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a Service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers high-quality products and has recognized and respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE KDA Group Inc.

INFORMATION: Jean-Marc Léveillé, Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370, [email protected]