THETFORD MINES, QC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, announces the closing of the transaction pursuant to which the Corporation acquired the twenty percent (20%) minority interest in the issued and outstanding shares of its subsidiary Groupe Technologique KDA Inc. ("GTK") held by ERxpert Inc. ("ERxpert") in exchange for thirty-five million (35,000,000) common shares of KDA's share capital issued to ERxpert (the "Transaction").

The Corporation announced on November 25, 2025, December 24, 2025, and March 2, 2026, that it had entered into a share transfer agreement with ERxpert to complete the Transaction and had obtained conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on December 18, 2025. The TSXV has approved the completion of the Transaction, which was finalized today, March 24, 2026.

The Corporation also announces the departure of GTK's former President, Mr. Yves Marmet, who has been replaced by Mr. Jean-Marc Léveillé. Mr. Léveillé is also a director of GTK. "On behalf of myself and GTK, we thank Yves for his work at GTK over the past few years, first as a consultant and then as President of GTK. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Mr. Léveillé.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a Service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers high-quality products and has recognized and respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE KDA Group Inc.

INFORMATION: Jean-Marc Léveillé, Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370, [email protected]