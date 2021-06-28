TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) Chair, Bryan Davies, is pleased to announce the re-appointment of Kathryn Bouey re-appointed to FSRA Board.

Kathryn Bouey, one of the three initial directors on the FSRA Board was re-appointed for a three-year term effective June 28, 2021.

Retiring founding Board Chair, Bryan Davies, praised Kathryn as a stalwart member of the Board, bringing her expertise in establishing new agencies and board governance, as well as extensive knowledge of government processes, to help ensure FSRA was set off on the correct footing.

Newly appointed Chair, Joanne De Laurentiis, noted that Kathryn has chaired the Technology Committee of the Board from its outset. "The adoption of appropriate technology is critical to the modernization of financial services regulation, and Kathryn has championed efforts to ensure that technology is used to truly transform the way FSRA fulfills its role," said De Laurentiis.

FSRA is established as a self-funded Crown corporation with a Board of Directors consisting of at least three, and not more than 11 members who are appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Finance. One member is designated as Chair by the Lieutenant Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister.

Biographical information on all Board Members is available at www.fsrao.ca/about-fsra/governance.

