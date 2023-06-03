MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) is pleased to announce that the City of Montréal's Executive Committee ratified earlier this week the appointment of Mr. Karel Mayrand as President of its Board of Directors, following an interim period. He succeeds M. Renaud Coulombe, who chaired the Board for a three-year term until December 2021.

A member of the Board for almost 5 years, Mr. Mayrand quickly put his expertise to good use, notably as a member of the modus vivendi Committee, which supported the development of the park's Management Plan, and the governance committee, before taking on the role of Interim President. Formerly General Director for Quebec and the Atlantic regions of the David Suzuki Foundation, Mr. Mayrand is now President and General Director of the Foundation of Greater Montreal. He has extensive expertise in philanthropy, climate, energy, urban issues, mobility, eco-citizenship and public policy.

"It is with great enthusiasm that I renew my commitment as President of the Board of Directors of the SPJD. Parc Jean-Drapeau is a unique place in the world, and a source of pride for all Montrealers. A great deal of work has been accomplished in recent years to establish an exciting vision of a large, green and blue urban park that welcomes citizens, showcases its natural and historical heritage, while possessing a cultural and sports vocation that makes it a world-class destination. The mandate I am taking on today will accelerate the implementation of this vision through major projects, as the park celebrates its 150th anniversary," mentioned Mr. Mayrand.

This announcement also includes the appointment of Judy Sheehan, who will remain on the Board for a third term as Administrator and President of the Human Resources Committee. As the SPJD recently issued a call for interest to fill 4 positions on its Board of Directors, other appointments will soon be added to the ranks.

"I am delighted to announce these appointments to the SPJD Board of Directors. The renewal of the Board is part of an effort to mobilize the best players to successfully realize our vision for the future," said Véronique Doucet, General Director of Société du parc Jean-Drapeau. "I am confident that, under Mr. Mayrand's leadership, we will be able to benefit from the support and collaboration of our Board to make parc Jean-Drapeau a place of great renown, both locally and internationally."

"Parc Jean-Drapeau is in a state of evolution, and I welcome the appointments confirmed today. Mr. Mayrand is the right person to chair the Board of Directors of the Société du Parc, to support us in the deployment of the Management Plan and the major projects that flow from it. His human and professional qualities will enable him to play an active role in the implementation of this ambitious vision for this emblematic metropolitan park," added Caroline Bourgeois, who is responsible for major parks and Parc Jean-Drapeau on the City of Montréal's Executive Committee.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

SOURCE SOCIETE DU PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU

For further information: Jessica Gaulin, Communications Advisor, 514 242-5794, [email protected]