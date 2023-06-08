QUÉBEC CITY, QC, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Kaleido Growth Inc. ("Kaleido"), a pioneer in registered education savings plans (RESPs), announces a change in portfolio management for its Universitas and REFLEX scholarship plans.

On or about June 7, 2023, Amundi Canada Inc. ("Amundi") will replace State Street Global Advisors as one of our portfolio managers for the Universitas and REFLEX plans. This change is part of a series of updates to the investment policy of the Universitas and REFLEX plans, designed to optimize potential future returns.

Amundi will be responsible for a low-volatility equities management mandate, composed of North American equities, based on stock selection criteria that incorporate responsible investment standards (ESG) and index participation units (ETFs) for the international equity component.

"The addition of a leader like Amundi to our set of portfolio managers is excellent news for our customers," said Jean-Stéphane Parent, Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer at Kaleido. "Amundi's commitment to sustainable investment and its extensive expertise in international markets will benefit all subscribers and beneficiaries of the Universitas and REFLEX plans."

About Amundi

Amundi, Europe's leading asset manager and one of the top 10 global players,1 offers a full range of investment solutions with active and passive management. With its six international investment hubs, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities, and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole Group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi has a presence in 35 countries and currently manages over $2.8 trillion in assets.

With offices in Montreal since 2005, the firm contributes to the influence and vitality of the local financial marketplace. Amundi offers Canadian investors investment solutions covering a wide range of strategies (C$10.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 20232), most of which incorporate ESG and responsible investment considerations.

About Kaleido

A pioneer in education savings since 1964, the Kaleido Foundation is a non-profit organization that has paid out over $1 billion in educational assistance payments and saving refunds over the years. Kaleido has over $1.8 billion in assets under management on behalf of some 236,000 young people.

Kaleido helps families in Quebec and New Brunswick give their children a leg up on future success. Every day, more than 200 employees and representatives create brighter opportunities for youth through education savings and family coaching services. For more information, visit www.kaleido.ca.

