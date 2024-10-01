QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Kaleido Growth Inc. (hereinafter "Kaleido"), a pioneer in education savings since 1964 and distributor of scholarship plans promoted by the Kaleido Foundation, is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Investor Services (hereinafter "RBC IS") as the new custodian for all its scholarship plans, effective October 1, 2024.

RBC IS provides asset administration solutions to asset managers, asset owners, portfolio managers and other financial institutions in Canada. As part of Royal Bank of Canada, the company's priority is to protect customers' assets and support their growth.

"We are pleased to partner with RBC Investor Services to support us in delivering superior investment solutions to our clients," says Jean-Stéphane Parent, Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer at Kaleido. "We believe their expertise in custody and fund accounting will further strengthen our operational capabilities and allow us to focus on driving value for our clients."

"We are thrilled to welcome Kaleido Growth Inc. as a client, and to be a part of helping them achieve their aspirations," says Claire Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, RBC Investor Services.

"The mission of Kaleido aligns with RBC's purpose of preparing youth for the future," adds Sylvain Gervais, Managing Director, Business development and Co-Head, Quebec and Eastern Canada, RBC Investor Services. "We are enthusiastic to work with Kaleido on additional opportunities to expand this partnership."

About Kaleido

Kaleido, a pioneer in education savings since 1964, has paid out more than $1 billion in educational assistance payments and savings refunds over the years. Kaleido has over $1.9 billion in assets under management on behalf of over 240,000 young people.

Kaleido helps families in Quebec and New Brunswick give their children a leg up on future success. Every day more than 200 employees and representatives create brighter opportunities for youth through education savings and family coaching services. Visit us at www.kaleido.ca.

SOURCE Kaleido Growth Inc.

Information: Patrick Pedneault, Media Relations, [email protected]