MONTRÉAL, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Kaleido, a pioneer and specialist in Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) for 60 years, and Emma, a recognized and innovative insurtech, are joining forces to help families build a prosperous financial future.

A shared commitment to financial education

Given the growing importance of sound financial planning for families, Emma and Kaleido share a common vision: to support families from the earliest stages of their financial journey. Together, the two organizations are committed to raising awareness of the importance of sound financial planning for young families, and thereby contributing to a more educated society.

The collaboration focuses on financial education by providing parents with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their financial future and that of their children. Emma and Kaleido also focus on simplicity and a first-rate customer experience when it comes to choosing two financial tools that are sometimes overlooked: RESPs and life insurance.

"Parents are concerned about their family's financial well-being," says Julie Cyr, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Experience at Kaleido. "This strategic partnership built around shared values will enable them to take advantage of an expanded offering by leveraging the combined expertise of two specialists in their respective fields."

"We want to reduce the financial stress for young parents," adds Félix Deschatelets, Co-Founder and CEO of Emma. "With the right financial advice, families can feel secure that they have protected their children's financial future."

Introductory offer: $1,000 RESP and $500 in groceries will be won

To celebrate this collaboration, Emma and Kaleido are launching a special promotion to help families with their financial planning. Until June 30, 2024, parents who explore the Kaleido education savings plan via Emma, or explore Emma's life insurance products via Kaleido, automatically stand a chance of winning a $1,000 RESP and $500 in groceries. Full contest details and rules are available at www.kaleido.ca/en/contest/emma-kaleido .

About Emma

Founded in Montréal by Félix and Jacomo Deschatelets, Emma is the only online life insurance offer with human and modern values. Its goal is to use technology to democratize access to financial protection. It offers a quick and easy experience and an advisory service designed to protect Canadian families and give them peace of mind. If you are looking for life insurance, visit emma.ca .

About Kaleido

Since 1964, Kaleido has been helping families in Quebec and New Brunswick give their children a leg up on future success. Every day more than 200 employees and representatives create brighter opportunities for youth through education savings and family coaching services.

Over the years, Kaleido has paid out more than $1 billion in educational assistance payments and savings refunds. Kaleido has nearly $1.9 billion in assets under management on behalf of over 236,000 young people. For more information, visit www.kaleido.ca .

SOURCE Kaleido Growth Inc.

For further information: For Kaleido: Patrick Pedneault, Media Relations, [email protected]; For Emma: Félix Deschatelets, Co-Founder and CEO, [email protected], 418-563-3402