Partnership advances Ontario's enhanced, producer-led recycling system

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Keurig Canada Inc., operating as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada ("KDP Canada"), and Circular Materials announced that all empty K-Cup® pods produced by KDP Canada, across its owned, licensed and partner brands, are now accepted for recycling at home in Ontario's Blue Box Program.

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada and Circular Materials join forces to advance recycling efforts (CNW Group/Keurig Dr Pepper Canada) Circular Materials logo (CNW Group/Keurig Dr Pepper Canada)

This marks an important advancement in the province's transition to a new and enhanced extended producer responsibility (EPR) recycling system for packaging and paper products. The program is 100% funded by producers – the companies that supply packaging and paper products to consumers in Ontario, including the familiar brands and retailers residents interact with every day. This means municipalities and taxpayers no longer pay for recycling services.

With this launch in Ontario, approximately 75% of Canadians can now put their K-Cup® pods in their Blue Box. This news demonstrates how packaging design is responding to the needs of Ontarians to help make their every day recycling routines easier. Important progress like this reflects a close collaboration between KDP Canada and Circular Materials, a not-for-profit organization that is responsible for managing Ontario's new residential recycling system. K-Cup® pods, made from recyclable polypropylene #5, meet Ontario's recyclability standards and can be efficiently collected supporting the new Blue Box program.

"The inclusion of empty K-Cup® pods, and other recyclable plastic single-serve coffee packaging, demonstrates what can be achieved when producers and stakeholders work together to improve recycling for Ontarians and support strong environmental goals," said Allen Langdon, CEO, Circular Materials. "By expanding the list of items that can be put in Ontario's recycling system to include empty K-Cup® pods, we're giving residents the clarity and convenience they've been asking for, while helping producers meet their sustainability commitments."

"At Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, we believe sustainability happens when innovation and collaboration intersect," said Ryan Bahadur, Interim President, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "Ontario's modernized Blue Box program and the acceptance of K-Cup® pods mark a significant step towards greater harmonization and a more circular economy for Canadians. We're proud to be contributing to practical, scalable solutions that make recycling at home easier."

To support the rollout KDP Canada, in collaboration with Circular Materials, will launch a province-wide education campaign to inform residents of this new recycling opportunity and support consumer education on recycling best practices. The campaign will provide clear guidance on how to prepare K-Cup® pods for the Blue Box: peel off the lid, empty the coffee grounds, and recycle the empty pod. This easy-to-understand guidance is designed to help consumers participate confidently in the enhanced program. With the improved K-Cup pod design that now includes an easy-peel lid across all K-Cup® pods manufactured by KDP Canada (discover the full list here), the preparation for recycling is easier than ever.

Circular Materials is pleased to introduce additional enhancements to recycling across Ontario as the province transitions to a new EPR Blue Box recycling system. These enhancements include a new expanded and unified material list across Ontario where residents are able to recycle the same and even more materials no matter where they live in the province, including hot and cold beverage cups, all recyclable plastic coffee pods, toothpaste tubes, black plastic containers, deodorant, ice cream tubs, frozen juice containers, and more.

To learn more about Ontario's new recycling program and recycling in your community, visit circularmaterials.ca/recycleontario.

About Circular Materials

Circular Materials is a national not-for-profit producer responsibility organization (PRO) that supports producers in meeting their extended producer responsibility (EPR) obligations in Ontario. Created by producers for producers, Circular Materials develops, implements and supports effective and efficient recycling programs to advance innovation, deliver improved environmental outcomes and drive value across the recycling supply chain. Together, we are advancing the circular economy where materials are collected, recycled and can be returned to producers for use as recycled content in new products and packaging. Learn more at circularmaterials.ca.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is a leading beverage company, with a portfolio of more than 70 owned, licensed, and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. We hold leadership positions in categories including coffee, tea, soft drinks, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single-serve coffee brewing system in the country. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and non-alcoholic beer. Our iconic brands include Canada Dry®, Van Houtte®, Keurig®, Crush®, Dr Pepper®, Mott's® Clamato®, Mott's® Fruitsations®, Timothy's®, Atypique®, and Snapple®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 1,500 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities, and the planet. For more information, visit keurigdrpepper.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Asset

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

KDP Canada, Coralie-Jade Fournier, [email protected]; Circular Materials, [email protected]