Justin Trudeau's Seniors Announcement Historic for Working Women in the Elder Care Economy

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare, a union representing frontline healthcare workers, is calling Justin Trudeau's announcement on seniors a historic commitment to working women in the elder care economy.

Low-wage healthcare workers, like personal support workers (PSWs), deserve the economic security that should come with the skilled work of elder care. Ending precarious and exploitative work is not just good for workers, it's also good for seniors. Elder care expert Pat Armstrong was 100% correct when she coined the phrase: "the conditions of work become the conditions of care."

"Today we heard a detailed commitment from Justin Trudeau that would lift-up working women and bring PSWs greater economic security with a $25 minimum wage," said Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare. "Leadership at the federal level directly in support of our healthcare heroes is nothing short of historic for working women in the elder care economy."

"We cannot allow Canadian seniors to go without dignified care. That is why introducing and passing the Safe Long-Term Care Act is so essential to ensuring higher quality care standards for our most elderly moms and dads," added Stewart.

SEIU Healthcare continues to call for action from provincial governments across Canada to immediately raise staffing levels and wages for all healthcare workers.

