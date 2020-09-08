Justice Canada supporting increased access to justice for LGBTQ2 Canadians amid COVID-19 challenges

OTTAWA, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians must feel safe in their identities, and free to be their true selves. The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for Canadians, with particular challenges for LGBTQ2 individuals. Providing Canadians, especially those who are most vulnerable during this pandemic, with public legal education and information is fundamental to a just and fair Canadian society.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced funding to Egale Canada to help respond to this increased demand for legal information for LGBTQ2 Canadians who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By developing webinars in both official languages, Egale Canada will help meet the needs of LGBTQ2 individuals with intersecting, racialized identities who are experiencing unique and exacerbated access to justice challenges related to housing, employment and immigration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In support of this initiative, the Department of Justice is providing $125,784 to Egale Canada through the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program.

Quotes

"LGBTQ2 rights are human rights, and no one should have to face additional hardships because of who they are or who they love. We are proud to partner with Egale Canada to provide additional support to LGBTQ2 Canadians who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the increased needs of the community during this already challenging time."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Through our recent national research, we know that the LGBTQI2S community is facing alarmingly disproportionate impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding from Justice Canada will help us address the gaps we're seeing in immigration, housing, and employment by providing LGBTQI2S people across Canada with the resources and supports they need during this difficult time."





Helen Kennedy, Executive Director

Egale Canada

Quick Facts

Egale Canada is a non-profit organisation that aims to improve the lives of LGBTQ2 people in Canada by informing public policy, and promoting human rights and inclusion, through research, education, awareness and legal advocacy.

An April 2020 study conducted by Egale Canada found that LGBTQ2 individuals were disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on many levels:

study conducted by found that LGBTQ2 individuals were disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on many levels: More than half (52%) of Canada's LGBTQ2 households have faced lay-offs or reduced employment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 39% of overall Canadian households.

The perceived negative impacts on mental health over time increase exponentially for LGBTQ2 people, with nearly 60% of LGBTQ2 respondents reporting that they expect their mental health to be negatively impacted in the next 2 months compared to only 42% of the general public.

The Justice Partnership and Innovation Program supports activities that respond effectively to the changing conditions affecting Canadian justice policy.

