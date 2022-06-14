Just days remain to help beat heart disease and stroke with the Spring 2022 Heart & Stroke Lottery

Ontarians can win incredible prizes while leaving a lasting impact

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Spring 2022 Heart & Stroke Lottery is in full swing with Ontarians selling out over 95% of available tickets. For years, the lottery—which closes this Friday on June 17, 2022—has been a way for Ontario residents to win incredible prizes, all while supporting life-saving research. With just days left to enter, the Spring Lottery features over $4 million in classic prizing—all with one to two odds of winning. Some of the top prizes include:

Two grand prizes of $1 million

A 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Technik or a 2022 Mercedes GLE 450 or take home $90,000 cash!

cash! A luxury backyard makeover valued at $65,000

A Legend Fishing Boat, valued at over $35,000

"We're grateful to all the generous Ontarians who have supported the Heart & Stroke Lottery over the years," says Avril Goffredo, Executive Vice President, Fundraising & Marketing, Heart & Stroke. "With their help, the Heart & Stroke Lottery has raised over $273 million to support our mission and has funded 450 research teams in hospitals, universities and research institutions across Ontario who are working to beat heart disease and stroke."

The Heart & Stroke Lottery produces many millionaires in Ontario—just ask Tracy Dillon from Toronto, who became a grand prize winner in the winter of 2022.

"I never purchased a ticket thinking I would win…it was just a way of giving back." says Dillon. "I told [my husband and son], 'I won a million dollars' and they're giving me that 'I don't believe you' look. I'd won $25 VISA cards in the past, but this was a total shock."

The Heart & Stroke Lottery continues to be an opportunity for Ontarians like Tracy to win big, while supporting work to beat heart disease and stroke, which are two of the three leading causes of death in Canada. Every eight minutes, someone in Canada dies from heart disease or stroke.

The lottery closes soon on June 17, 2022—but there's still time to join the cause. Visit https://www.heartandstrokelottery.ca/ to support life-saving research today.

About Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy.

SOURCE Heart and Stroke Foundation

