OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, a jury found Cameron Ortis guilty of four offences under the Security of Information Act for intentionally and without authority communicating special operational information to unauthorized individuals contrary to s. 14(1) of the Act. He was also found guilty of fraudulently obtaining a computer service contrary to s.342.1(1) of the Criminal Code, and of breach of trust contrary to s. 122 of the Code.

During the eight-week-long trial, the jury heard how Mr. Ortis, while he was employed by the RCMP, communicated with four separate individuals who were the subject of international investigations. His communications offered them assistance to evade the authorities. As an intelligence analyst, Mr. Ortis was privy to high-level national security information, but his position did not permit him to share this information with anyone.

George Dolhai, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions emphasized that "The jury's verdict clearly indicates that cases involving the most sensitive types of information can be tried in an ordinary criminal court with all of the fair trial right protections that accused persons are guaranteed in Canada. No one, no matter how important, is above the law when it comes to putting at risk Canada's security interests."

The accused's bail has been revoked until his sentencing hearing.

