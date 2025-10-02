With a shared commitment to financial empowerment, Junior Achievement of Canada and BMO announce a five-year national partnership to equip 230,000 Canadian young people with financial literacy skills.

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada) is proud to announce a five-year national partnership with BMO, uniting two organizations committed to financial empowerment and equipping young Canadians with the financial literacy skills they need to succeed.

BMO's $1.5 million investment will enhance and scale JA Canada's programs, More than Money and Personal Finance, benefiting 230,000 students from coast to coast to coast. Together, JA and BMO are building the foundation for long-term financial well-being and preparing students to take charge of their financial futures.

A member of JA Worldwide, a 2025 nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, JA Canada is one of Canada's largest youth serving organizations, providing financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship education. JA Canada inspires and prepares youth with the skillset and mindset to thrive. BMO joins an incredible roster of JA partners- corporations and foundations who support programming aligned to Canadian curriculum with both investment of resources and volunteers.

The two sponsored programs represent a full spectrum of financial learning across a student's life, and with BMO's support, JA will reach more students than ever before. More Than Money introduces financial basics such as earning, spending, and saving money to elementary school youths, while Personal Finance supports high school youths in developing budgeting, saving, credit, and investment skills.

The expanded national partnership, which builds upon a long history of BMO's support for JA in Ontario and across the U.S., was announced at BMO's Guiding the Future event. BMO has supported JA for nearly three decades, contributing over $2.5 million to JA Canada and its regional Charters. Additionally, BMO's investment and colleague volunteerism with Junior Achievement in the U.S. positively impacts approximately 400,000 underserved youth annually and earned BMO the Silver U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award for employee volunteerism.

"Financial literacy is a foundational skill. It's not just about managing money - it's about empowering young people with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to start and grow businesses, and build stronger communities," said Helen Seibel, Head, Employee and Corporate Giving, BMO. "Programs like JA Canada provide critical resources for the next generation of entrepreneurs - helping them become the drivers of Canada's economic future.

Hosted at BMO Academy, Guiding the Future convened 300 individuals – BMO employees, community-based organizations, higher education partners, and members of the community – for an address by Junior Achievement Worldwide CEO, Asheesh Advani. The event also featured an engaging panel focused on youth future skills, and the importance of developing the next generation of leaders. Reflecting on insights from Advani's new book, Modern Achievement, which introduces an innovative framework designed to help youth thrive in a rapidly changing environment, the JA Worldwide CEO expressed:

"True achievement isn't a solo pursuit, it's built through experiential learning, community, gratitude, and resilience," said Advani. "When young people learn by doing, surround themselves with believers, and see role models who reflect their own journeys, they build the self-efficacy to thrive in a world that's constantly evolving."

The Guiding the Future event came at the perfect time to kick off this transformational partnership between BMO and JA Canada, serving not only as a celebration of shared purpose but as a catalyst for the work ahead. As both organizations move forward together, the focus is clear: empowering youth with real-world skills and confidence to shape their future.

"At JA we work in partnership with educators, volunteers and partners to equip youth with the skills and behaviors needed for financial health and success," said Erin Barton, JA Canada Chief Development Officer.

Barton expressed JA's gratitude for BMO's partnership: "This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to future-ready education, fueling impact and enhancing learning outcomes. BMO employee volunteers will help deliver the program in classrooms across the country. With national reach and deep community connections, JA Canada and BMO are positioned to ensure financial literacy is deeply integrated into the lives of young Canadians throughout their entire student journey."

About Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada)

JA Canada is one of Canada's largest youth serving education organizations, dedicated to inspiring and preparing youth to succeed in a global economy. A member of JA Worldwide, a 2025 nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Annually, JA delivers 500,000 student learning experiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

