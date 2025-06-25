Westgold awards underground mining contract at Great Fingall

PERTH, Western Australia, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) – (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to announce it has awarded a three-year underground mining contract for its Great Fingall mine near Cue, to global mining contractor, Barminco Limited (barminco.com.au) (Barminco). Barminco is an internationally recognised leader in underground hard rock mining.

The award of this term contract for one of Westgold's smaller operations provides Westgold with the opportunity to redeploy its high performing team and equipment currently at Great Fingall to its larger, owner operated mines, including Beta Hunt in the Southern Goldfields and the Bluebird – South Junction mine in the Murchison.

Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

"Westgold continues to focus on increasing mine productivity and further leveraging its extensive capital base. Our inhouse mining team and fleet is best deployed in our larger, strategic assets and this capability gives us the optionality to utilise specialist contractors in our smaller mines.

The Great Fingall mine is a smaller mine and as such lends itself to contract mining. It is a high grade, but comparatively simple, operation - with cost efficiency and productivity underpinned by a detailed mine plan, robust drill data, favourable ground conditions and excellent, established mine infrastructure.

After a competitive tender process, Barminco was selected as our partner for Great Fingall due to its stand-out safety processes, mining efficiency, and track record of delivery. These qualities reduce the execution risk around Great Fingall for Westgold and will ensure a smooth transition to contract operations in Q1, FY26.

With the setup complete, Westgold's high performing team can now be deployed to our larger operating mines, and we expect productivity and operational outputs to lift with their arrival.

We look forward to first production from Great Fingall in early FY26 and welcome the Barminco team to Westgold.

