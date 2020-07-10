MONTRÉAL, July 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - After months of waiting and uncertainty, Montréal is reconnecting with its territory, businesses, restaurants, hotels, museums and cultural attractions. It is that easy: Montréal has rediscovered its joie de vivre and is celebrating summer while respecting health and safety measures.

"Tourisme Montréal is launching its first summer campaign ever for Montrealers to highlight the reopening of our city and its impressive resilience. We are inviting citizens to become tourists in their own city and discover or rediscover it by enjoying its many attractions and the packages that have been introduced not only to perk us up after months of confinement, but support our business owners, restaurants, hotels who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis," said Yves Lalumière, CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

"From downtown to our neighbourhoods, parks, bike paths and pedestrian-only streets, this campaign underscores our desire to spark Montréal's dynamic spirit, which has been dampened since March. I invite all Montrealers to jump-start summer, while respecting health rules and with face coverings close at hand," said Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal.

Tourisme Montréal has taken advantage of this summer launch to remind Montrealers and all Quebecers that its website – mtl.org – is the leading digital platform to discover what's going on, unearth best-kept secrets in its neighbourhoods, organize theme tours or take advantage of all kinds of rebates. In other words, mtl.org is a virtual guide for anyone who wants to "jump-start the romance" over a dinner for two followed by a night at one of the city's hotels, for families that want to "jump-start their curiosity" by taking advantage of museum outings and for foodies who can't wait to "jump-start their appetite" in their favourite restaurants.

To encourage citizens and visitors to get reacquainted with the city and promote Montréal businesses and attractions, Tourisme Montréal has adapted its Passeport MTL to local and regional tourists. Starting July 10, the city pass can be purchased at a promotional cost of $57 to have access to a selection of 5 attractions: A/Maze Escape Games, SOS Labyrinthe, BoulzEye, Croisières AML and museums, to name but a few. Passeport MTL also gives rebates of 15 to 25% off many other activities. To learn more about the Passeport MTL and purchase one from July 10, click here.

Tourisme Montréal also invites everyone to check out its website for unbeatable offers and packages at Montréal hotels, restaurants, spas and attractions soon to be featured: a one-of-a-kind movie night at the pool of the Hôtel Bonaventure, a celebration evening at the Four Seasons Hôtel Montréal that includes a bottle of champagne and sweets, a couples' or family night at Hôtel Nelligan that includes dinner on its private terrace or even a private picnic on the terrace of the Château Ramezay.

"If we want to keep enjoying what we love so much about Montréal, then our city needs you. Let's jump-start culture, our curiosity, our 5 à 7s, our looks, our appetite, our eyes, ears, smiles, our creativity, and our romance. Let's dive into our Montréal summer and show our support for all those places that we love so much. We're jump-starting our city. Montrealers, let's play!, " said Yves Lalumière.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that has been positioning Montréal as a world-class leisure and business travel destination for over 100 years. The organization leads innovative tourism strategies that have a twofold objective: to ensure visitors enjoy a quality experience and to balance economic growth with the city's long-term interests. Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism industry, and advises on issues related to the city's economic, urban and cultural development. It brings together more than 1,000 tourism professionals. For more information, go to http://www.mtl.org/.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

For further information: Alexandre Boyer, Tourisme Montréal, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.mtl.org/

