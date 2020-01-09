Julie Lalonde joins Walter Global Asset Management as managing partner

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Walter Global Asset Management (WGAM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Lalonde as managing partner. In this role, she will leverage her extensive expertise in asset management to identify investment opportunities, participate in business development and support the growth of portfolio companies.

"With her results-driven approach, Julie will contribute to every area of the business," said Sylvain Brosseau, chief executive officer and founding partner of WGAM. "Her knowledge of both the institutional and retail markets is an especially valuable asset. Julie has an in-depth understanding of investment processes and strategies in the institutional segment. Coupled with her experience in marketing, this will help position Walter Global Asset Management and its portfolio companies with investors in this sector."

Ms. Lalonde has spent two decades in the industry, including more than 10 years in senior management roles with one of Canada's leading investment firms. In an executive vice-president role, she led business development and client service for investment advisors and was responsible for maintaining relationships with the firm's most important strategic partners, which represented over $25 billion in assets under management. There, she also held the role of Vice President, Client Service, Marketing and Investment Strategies, Institutional Markets. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lalonde built solid experience in management roles with pension funds of multinational corporations.

"The Walter Group has established first-rate teams in its investment units, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside such talented colleagues," said Julie Lalonde, managing partner, WGAM. "As part of the Walter Global Asset Management team, I am highly motivated by the prospect of drawing on all my expertise and versatility to support our platform's success."

About Walter Global Asset Management

Launched in 2018, Walter Global Asset Management is an international private equity platform that provides development capital and expertise to innovative, growth-oriented boutique asset management firms and strategic service providers, with an approach that allows them to be true partners. Walter Global Asset Management is part of Walter Financial, the investment unit of the Walter Group, a business ecosystem that has been flourishing for more than 60 years.

www.walter-gam.com

SOURCE Walter Global Asset Management

For further information: Walter Global Asset Management, Amélie Plante, DDMG Communications, 514-975-9425, [email protected]