"The announcement of Julie, Vice President, Educational Continuum, as the 2021 "Professional" Saphir Award winner is a symbol of pride for me. I have a lot of admiration for her career experience. This distinction is a testament to her dedication to education for more than 30 years, and to her leadership. Her guidance has greatly influenced the critical transformations of our business, through innovative initiatives which serve the community and enable current and future generations to thrive by developing their employability skills." Michelle Séguin, Acting President - CEO of Groupe Média TFO.

This prestigious award recognizes Julie's vision and remarkable work. Since joining TFO in 2011, she has worked tirelessly to develop high-quality French-language resources to support all stakeholders in the education sector and to assist learners in their education and identity-building process, particularly in minority communities.

"I would like to thank the Fondation franco-ontarienne and the jurors from the bottom of my heart for this recognition, which means a lot to me! Attending this great evening alongside all these exceptional women is a privilege. Their shared dedication and energy are unparalleled sources of inspiration that motivate us to go the extra mile for the continued existence of the Francophonie in Ontario. I thank the entire team at Groupe Média TFO and our education partners, with whom we create excellent digital learning experiences that meet the needs and aspirations of students." Julie Caron, Vice President, Educational Continuum, Groupe Média TFO.

New in 2021: First "TFO Inspiring Young Citizen" Saphir Award

For the past seven years, the Saphir Awards have highlighted the contributions of exceptional women who make the Franco-Ontarian community shine. On the evening of November 18, 2021, TFO presented the first ever TFO - Inspiring Young Citizen Saphir Award to Marème Racine Diongue.

We are very proud to see this young woman carry the colours of Franco-Ontarian youth and win this award. A student at Ronald Marion High School (Pickering), she has been involved in her community since elementary school to pass on her taste for social and community involvement to her peers. As vice-president of the Fédération de la jeunesse franco-ontarienne (FESFO), student counsellor for the Conseil scolaire Viamonde, Youth Ambassador and Director of ACFO- Durham-Peterborough and founder of a social justice club within her school, she is a real inspiration for the next generation and represents without a doubt the values TFO holds dear!

With the creation of this new category, TFO wishes to recognize the involvement, social, community or environmental commitment of young girls in elementary and high school. This award is a reminder of the importance of cultivating students' personal development and their ability to fulfill responsibilities as global citizens.

Congratulations to the finalists and winners of the 2021 Saphir Awards!

About Julie Caron

Julie Caron is Vice-President of Educational Continuum at Groupe Média TFO. For 30 years, Julie Caron has been passionate about education. Interested in how technology and the digital world could be harnessed for learning, Julie plays a key role in the development of Groupe Média TFO's digital learning strategy.

