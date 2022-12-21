OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Longtime sports administrator and advocate for sport Judy Joseph-Black has officially joined the Canadian Paralympic Committee Board of Directors.

Joseph-Black, from Gabriola Island, BC, was confirmed at the CPC Board meetings held in Ottawa at the start of the month and now commences her tenure as director, which will run through 2025.

(CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

"We are so pleased to be welcoming Judy to the Board of Directors," said Marc-André Fabien, president, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Her vast experience in different sectors of the sport community as well as her passion for promoting and advocating for safe, inclusive sport are a very welcome and valuable addition to the Board. We look forward to working with her over the next few years to advance Para sport in Canada."

Currently working as an event manager for the BC Seniors Games Society, Joseph-Black has an extensive background working in sport across Canada, especially within multi-sport Games environments. She has been involved with the Paralympic Movement in Canada for many years, including as part of the Canadian team staff at the Sydney 2000, Salt Lake City 2002, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, and London 2012 Paralympic Games.

"I am thrilled to be able to help move the Paralympic Movement forward," said Joseph-Black. "I look forward to meeting my new colleagues to create the space for our athletes, coaches, and administrators to grow."

Joseph-Black joins the other members on the 2021-2025 Board – Fabien, vice-president Gail Hamamoto, directors Robert Fenton, Peter Lawless, David Masse, Cindy Ouellet (Paralympian), Janet Petras, David Rattray, Michelle Stilwell (Paralympian), Ian Troop, and Ellen Waxman, as well as athlete director Tony Walby (outgoing chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council; he will be replaced in the new year), coach director Stephen Burke (chair of the Canadian Paralympic Coaches' Council), Josh Dueck (Paralympian; member of the International Paralympic Committee Athletes' Council), and Chelsey Gotell (Paralympian; member of the IPC Governing Board).

