High design, low impact is the guiding mission behind RUDSAK's environmental responsibility pledge

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - RUDSAK, creator of luxury and high-performance outerwear, today announced its targeted strategy towards manufacturing 100% ethical outerwear. This commitment is rooted in RUDSAK's mission of being a high design, low impact brand for style-minded consumers.

Hailing from Canada's fashion capital of Montreal, RUDSAK has been outfitting Canadians since 1994 — and across all seasons — with apparel inspired by art and anchored in the brand's rebellious spirit.

RUDSAK is focused on the future with actions that further support its sustainable and transparent approach to outerwear.

In addition to these sustainability initiatives, RUDSAK has pledged to:

Discontinue the purchase of and end production with the use of natural fur by the end of 2022.

Additionally, RUDSAK's buyback program, which will offer customers company credit in exchange for products in an effort to recycle and upcycle pre-loved items, is in development.

Continue to incorporate recycled materials and reduce the use of virgin materials across the supply chain, including vegetable-based ink for printing. In 2021 RUDSAK made meaningful strides with the utilization of recycled lining and shells across its supply chain. RUDSAK is committed to constantly evolving and working towards lessening its environmental impact by working with innovative fabrics like ECO CIRCLE TM fiber recycled polyester and FORMO ECO TM Nylon. This allows the ability to create pieces that have the same quality, functionality, and feel while reducing up to 50% of energy consumption and carbon emissions compared to crude petroleum and virgin materials. Certified by the Global Recycled Standard, RUDSAK is incorporating materials that have a low environmental impact. In FW20, the brand released a recycled outerwear capsule and for FW21, RUDSAK will be growing its "Designed for tomorrow Collection", comprised of outerwear made from fully recycled fabrics.

Establish a sustainability committee within the head office to help implement changes across the company. Revisit and update its sustainability policies annually.

Reduce energy consumption and single-use plastic in head office and across the company.

Continue to transition to 100% recycled materials for packaging. Currently, all of RUDSAK's e-commerce and in-store packaging is made of 100% recycled materials.

"Climate change is a defining issue for our time and the fashion industry must play an active role in curbing its effects for future generations," said Evik Asatoorian, Founder and Creator, RUDSAK. "The initiatives we're unveiling today demonstrate RUDSAK's commitment to being part of the solution while remaining true to our roots as a source for premium luxury outerwear that empowers confidence and style."

As part of ongoing innovation, RUDSAK is unveiling its "Lightweight & Transitional" collection for FW21 featuring weatherized details like storm cuffs, recycled smart-stretch shells and durable neoprene side panels that deliver the movement, protection and versatility RUDSAK is known for.

Innovation has always been at the heart of RUDSAK and will remain so as the brand forges into this socially and sustainably conscious era. Through streamlined tailoring and technical construction infused with luxe fabrics, RUDSAK has set a goal of becoming the warmest sustainable outerwear brand in its class.

