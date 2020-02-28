Jonathan Tétrault joins Sagard Holdings as a Managing Partner

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Sagard Holdings is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Tétrault as a Managing Partner, based in Montreal.

In his new role Tétrault will contribute to the development and expansion of the Sagard Holdings platform globally, while leading the coordination of value creation activities for the platform's portfolio companies. He will also join the Sagard Holdings Management Committee.

"We are thrilled that Jonathan will be joining us as part of the core leadership team building Sagard Holdings in North America and Europe. As we expand our investing activity, institutional client relationships and geographic reach, his expertise and operational and strategic skills will be extremely valuable. I am especially pleased to welcome a global leader with deep ties in Quebec," said Paul Desmarais III, the Chairman and CEO of Sagard Holdings.

Tétrault was most recently at Cirque du Soleil, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer and oversaw the operations and corporate development activities of all Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group businesses.

Tétrault, who will join Sagard Holdings as of May 2020, brings deep business and financial services experience and a wide array of global relationships to Sagard Holdings' fast-growing, multi-strategy platform from his time at Cirque du Soleil and from his distinguished career as a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co., where he advised institutional investors, private equity firms, asset management firms and banks on a broad range of strategic and investment matters in more than 25 countries.

"I am honoured to be joining Sagard Holdings at this critical juncture in their development. Sagard Holdings has grown significantly in recent years and the opportunities for the firm are only starting to become apparent. I look forward to working closely with Paul and the leadership team to drive further growth," said Tétrault.

Térault holds an MBA from Oxford University, an LL.B. from the Université de Montréal, and a CEP from the Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris. He is a member of the Barreau du Québec and serves on several boards, including the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, the One Drop International Foundation, the C.D. Howe Institute and the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

About Sagard Holdings

Sagard Holdings is a multi-strategy alternative asset manager with professionals located in Montreal, Toronto, New York, Europe and Southeast Asia. Sagard looks to generate attractive returns by matching investment opportunities with flexible capital solutions and pairing entrepreneurs with teams that have deep industry knowledge. Sagard develops long-term partnerships and empowers the growth of its investments through a unique global network of portfolio companies, limited partners, advisors and other valued relationships. Today, Sagard invests across four asset classes: private equity (Sagard Capital and Sagard Capital Partners), private credit (Sagard Credit Partners), royalties (Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners), and venture capital (Portag3 Ventures and Diagram Ventures). Sagard Holdings was founded by Power Corporation of Canada in 2005 as a complement to its global investment holdings.

