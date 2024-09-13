OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the co-chairs of the federal, provincial, and territorial Special Advisory Committee on Toxic Drug Poisonings—Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, and Dr. Sudit Ranade, Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health—issued the following statement on the release of the latest surveillance data on opioid and stimulant-related harms in Canada for the period of January to March 2024. While it is too early to draw conclusions on trends this year, the latest data shows that the number of opioid-related deaths, hospitalizations and EMS responses in the first quarter of 2024 was lower than the same period in 2023.

From January to March 2024, there were 1,906 deaths, representing 21 deaths per day. There were also 1,505 hospitalizations (17 per day) and 8,719 EMS responses (96 per day) due to opioid-related poisoning. The number of opioid-related emergency department (ED) visits was slightly higher than the same period in 2023, with 75 visits per day on average.

Sadly, the extent of opioid- and stimulant-related harms remains critically high and it is important to remember that each of these deaths represents a loss that is felt in families and communities across Canada.

There are many challenges to addressing this crisis across the country. Along with the toxicity of the drug supply, other challenges place some communities and populations at greater risk of substance-related harms and adds to the complexity of this crisis. These include social and economic factors, such as experiences of trauma, economic insecurity, being unhoused, social isolation, stigma as well as urban and rural disparities.

Easing the burden for those most at risk

Surveillance data helps to identify and guide our actions to reach populations disproportionately affected by substance-related harms and the toxic illegal drug supply. For example, men experience the highest rates of opioid overdoses in Canada, accounting for more than two thirds of all opioid-related overdose deaths. Men working in trades, including those working in construction, mining and forestry are more impacted than those in other fields of work. The physically demanding nature of these jobs, means that injury, pain and stress are more common and can lead to the use of alcohol or other substances as a way to cope. Men are often expected to keep their substance use or mental health challenges to themselves, making them less likely to ask for help.

The Government of Canada's Ease the Burden campaign is working to promote help-seeking for men in trades struggling with substance use and addiction by working to reduce the stigma associated with addiction and providing resources to help with substance use and other mental health challenges.

All levels of government have a role to play in addressing this critical public health crisis. Provinces and territories are primarily responsible for health and mental health care service delivery. The federal role includes building data and evidence to help guide public health actions, increasing access to treatment and harm reduction programs and supporting prevention and education efforts across Canada. Visit Get Help with Substance Use for more information on resources available both nationally and in your province or territory.

Addressing the ongoing toxic drug crisis requires long-term work across jurisdictions and sectors, that goes beyond the immediate response to address the foundational conditions that keep our communities healthy and strong.

We will continue to work together across all levels of government to monitor this situation and collaborate with partners, Indigenous organizations and communities, and people with lived and living experiences to make a difference and help save lives.

Dr. Theresa Tam,

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada

Co-chair, Special Advisory Committee on Toxic Drug Poisonings

Dr. Sudit Ranade

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Yukon

Co-chair, Special Advisory Committee on Toxic Drug Poisonings

