Joint statement by Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen on the association of Canada to Horizon Europe

OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - "We warmly welcome today's association of Canada to Pillar II of Horizon Europe, the European Union's framework programme for research and innovation. This is an important milestone in the long-standing strategic partnership between the European Union and Canada.

"Canada's association to Horizon Europe demonstrates our joint commitment to enhanced collaboration in research and innovation. And it also signals a new chapter for our researchers on both sides of the Atlantic. By combining the strengths of our research communities, we can accomplish greater scientific breakthroughs and technological progress, and become better equipped to meet today's global challenges and succeed in the Green and Digital Transitions.

"Canada's association to Horizon Europe will allow us to build on our research and innovation co-operation in crucial areas such as oceans, health, raw materials, energy and bioeconomy, as well as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure. Researchers in Canada will have access to the network of European researchers and beyond. This deeper relationship will also boost economic opportunities and contribute to job creation and growth in both regions.

"The European Union and Canada will continue open, transparent, and inclusive co-operation as we go forward, actively collaborating with our businesses, civil society, and academia. We will also ensure support for diversity and gender equality, as well as learning from the knowledge of Indigenous Peoples.

"Today's signature reflects the European Union's and Canada's commitment to foster mutual collaboration in research and innovation and contributes to further deepening our strategic partnership."

