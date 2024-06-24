The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, wish Francophones and Francophiles in Canada a wonderful Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, issued the following statement on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day:

"For the millions of Canadians who cherish the beautiful French language, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day is a time to come together and show their pride. Today, we celebrate the beauty and richness of the French language and culture in Canada, and we reiterate our commitment to preserving them.

The recent modernization of the Official Languages Act and the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to protecting and promoting French on a more consistent basis. These measures promote the vitality of Francophone minority communities while encouraging the learning, acceptance and appreciation of our two official languages.

This June 24, we invite you to celebrate the Canadian Francophonie by taking part in one of the many community activities taking place across the country.

Happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day!"

