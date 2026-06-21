Joint Statement by Ministers Miller, Alty, Chartrand and Gull-Masty on National Indigenous Peoples Day

The Government of Canada issues a statement to highlight National Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, June 21, 2026 /CNW/ - On the 30th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages; the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, issued the following statement:

"On this National Indigenous Peoples Day, we respectfully acknowledge the rich cultures, languages, traditions and knowledge of First Nations, Inuit and Métis across the country.

This day coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. For many Indigenous Peoples, it holds special significance as it has long been a time of gathering, renewal and celebration. It gives all Canadians a wonderful opportunity to remember and cherish the living heritage, leadership and essential contributions of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Reconciliation requires more than a duty to remember. It calls for concrete actions, listening and collaboration in order to build a future together, based on mutual respect, truth as well as lasting and equal rights and relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

Indigenous leadership plays a central role in building a more prosperous, resilient and fairer Canada for everyone. Our government remains firmly committed to working in close collaboration with Indigenous Peoples to ensure their full and meaningful participation in our country's economic, social and cultural life, both today and tomorrow.

On this day of celebration and reflection, we invite all Canadians to join in the activities and events taking place in Indigenous communities across the country. Whether they are cultural, artistic, linguistic, culinary or ceremonial activities, they are opportunities to learn, listen and better understand the First Nations, Inuit and Métis.''

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]