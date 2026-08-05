Government of Canada supports the return of the Taste of the Danforth

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages Minister, announces funding for the Taste of the Danforth.

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Across the country, festivals bring Canadians together to celebrate the diverse cultures and traditions that make our communities vibrant and inclusive. They also attract millions of visitors from around the world, enriching local economies and helping to make Canada stronger.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced funding of up to $100,000 through the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program to GreekTown on the Danforth Business Improvement Area for the Taste of the Danforth festival, Canada's largest street festival.

This investment will support the return of the Taste of the Danforth following a two-year hiatus, continuing a tradition that began in 1994 as a celebration of Greek food and culture and has since become a symbol of Canada's multiculturalism.

Quotes

"The Taste of the Danforth festival brings people together to celebrate the cultures, traditions and experiences that make Canada such a diverse and welcoming country. We are proud to support events that reflect the many communities that shape our country, contribute to the vitality of our local economies and help make Canada stronger. We look forward to the return of the Taste of the Danforth in Toronto."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"I am proud that our federal government is supporting Taste of the Danforth. This festival is a much-loved Toronto tradition that showcases the richness of our multicultural communities. What began as a celebration of Greek food and culture has grown into an event that welcomes people from all backgrounds to experience, celebrate and learn from one another."

--The Honourable Julie Aviva Dabrusin, Member of Parliament for Toronto−Danforth and Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick Facts

The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program supports communities in advancing anti-racism, fostering ethnocultural diversity and inclusion, and promoting intercultural and interfaith understanding. It also helps create equitable opportunities for equity-deserving populations and community organizations to participate fully in Canadian society, while supporting dialogue, research and evidence to advance racial equity, diversity and inclusion, and to address racism, hate and systemic barriers.

The Taste of the Danforth festival is Canada's largest street festival, welcoming 1.5 million visitors. After a two-year hiatus the festival is returning. Although the festival began as a celebration of Greek food and culture in 1994, it has evolved alongside Toronto itself. Greek heritage remains proudly at its heart, while the festival has evolved alongside Toronto to celebrate the diverse cultures and communities that contribute to the city, the province and the country.

Associated Links

Multiculturism and Anti-Racism Program

Taste of the Danforth

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]