Government of Canada supports the Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Parliamentary Secretary Karim Bardeesy announces funding for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Artists and creators are at the heart of our creative economy, enriching local communities and strengthening social connections. By contributing to Toronto's diverse and vibrant arts, culture and heritage sector, they generate significant economic benefits across the region.

Today, Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Member of Parliament (Taiaiako'n–Parkdale–High Park), announced funding of $61,000 from the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program for the Festival Management Committee that oversees the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival, now in its 59th year, is a festival that celebrates and preserves the rich traditions of Caribbean culture while fostering inclusivity, unity and representation.

The investment from the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program supports the participation of 9,630 local artists, artisans and heritage performers and provides them with opportunities to share their talents, traditions and cultural stories with audiences across Toronto and beyond. Live music, dance, costumes, storytelling and cultural demonstrations showcase the artistry and cultural traditions of Caribbean-Canadian communities. These include performances and activities by steelpan musicians, calypsonians, masquerade designers, dancers and educators.

Quotes

"The Toronto Caribbean Carnival is a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture, heritage and creativity that shapes Canada's identity, enriches our communities and brings communities together through a shared cultural experience. With this investment, we are supporting the artists and performers whose talent and dedication bring Caribbean-Canadian traditions to life."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Toronto Caribbean Carnival is one of the most popular cultural events in our city and a powerful expression of the diversity that makes Toronto strong. This funding supports thousands of local artists and performers while ensuring that visitors can continue to experience the music, dance, storytelling and traditions that make Carnival such an important celebration."

--Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Member of Parliament (Taiaiako'n–Parkdale–High Park)

"We are deeply grateful to the Government of Canada for its support through the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program. This investment celebrates the extraordinary artists, performers, volunteers and cultural ambassadors who are the heart of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival and who help preserve and share our rich Caribbean heritage. As we mark the 59th edition of the Festival, this support strengthens our ability to inspire future generations, foster community pride and ensure these cherished traditions continue to thrive for years to come."

--Chris Alexander, CEO, Festival Management Committee

Quick Facts

The Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program was created to help celebrate communities. This program increases opportunities for local artists; local artisans; local heritage performers or specialists; and local First Nations, Inuit, and Métis cultural carriers to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to commemorate their local history and heritage.

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival began in 1967 as Caribana, a community-led cultural event created to celebrate Caribbean heritage during Canada's Centennial. Over time, Toronto Caribbean Carnival expanded significantly, evolving into one of North America's largest Caribbean festivals. It has become a major cultural event in Toronto, attracting international attention and participation while celebrating diversity and community through vibrant performances and experiences.

Associated Links

Building Communities through Arts and Heritage

Festival Management Committee and Toronto Caribbean Carnival

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]