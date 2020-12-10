The Government of Canada is proud to mark Human Rights Day today

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Human rights—in Canada and around the world—have never been more important than they are today.

As we come to grips with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, we see that people have been affected worldwide and that vulnerabilities have been disproportionally exposed. The world is facing an unprecedented crisis, requiring uncommon measures to ensure human rights are respected. This year has proven that human rights must continue to be at the heart of our policies and actions. Whether it is to meet the immediate needs of Canadians in these difficult times or to guarantee them an equal opportunity to participate in the recovery effort, we must not leave anyone behind.

Our government is committed to promoting and protecting human rights in Canada and around the world. We know that intergovernmental engagement and collaboration are key not only to implementing Canada's international human rights obligations, but also to advancing public dialogue here at home on human rights. That is why, earlier this month, the Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers Responsible for Human Rights agreed to formalize their forum and meet every two years to continue to find national solutions while living up to Canada's international human rights obligations.

Canada is not immune to the realities of inequality, systemic racism, and racial injustice. Unfortunately, too many equity-seeking communities in Canada—including racialized communities, LGBTQ2 individuals, persons with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples, and religious minorities—face significant discrimination, disparities and systemic barriers across a broad range of areas such as employment, housing, health care, and public safety. These injustices, in any form, are unacceptable and have no place in our society and in people's lived experiences. The Government of Canada continues to work to break down those barriers. Earlier this month, the Government introduced legislation to advance full implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The purpose of this Bill is to affirm the Declaration as a universal, international, human rights instrument with application in Canadian law and provide a framework for the Government of Canada's implementation of the Declaration. The wait for equal respect for the human rights of Indigenous Peoples has been far too long, over too many generations. We encourage Canadians to embrace the diversity and compassion that make our country strong, inclusive, and prosperous, as we build a better future for all.

As we mark Human Rights Day today—and especially this year—we are reminded how important it is that we know and value our fundamental rights, that we reflect on our shared humanity and that we foster an even more resilient and just society as we work toward recovering from the global pandemic. COVID-19 has no borders, nationality, or ethnicity. On this day and every day, let us stand up together for true and lasting equality for all people.

