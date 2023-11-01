Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, alongside Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament (Halifax West), issued a statement to mark the first national Lebanese Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today we are proud to mark the start of the first ever national Lebanese Heritage Month, which holds great significance for hundred of thousands of Canadians of Lebanese descent and for us all as a country. Starting this year, every November will be an occasion to celebrate the culture, heritage, and contributions of Lebanese communities to our national fabric. It will also be an opportunity for all Canadians to learn about Lebanese culture.

The deep connection between Lebanon and Canada traces its origins back to 1882, when the first Lebanese immigrants set foot on Canadian soil. Since then, these ties have taken root and enriched our communities from coast to coast to coast. Much like the mosaic of Canadian society, Lebanese society is incredibly diverse, encompassing numerous religious and cultural affiliations.

This rich diversity is reflected in the various Lebanese communities that have called Canada their home for over 140 years. They have made important contributions to Canadian science, arts, politics, music, food, and various other fields. Lebanese Canadians have also given back to their communities through their hard work, determination, and love for their family and community, all of which reflect core Canadian values.

We firmly believe that our country's strength lies not only in its plurality but also in its solidarity. This month provides an opportunity to bring people together. When we collectively choose to celebrate a heritage month, we not only help communities feel more at home in Canada but also create a space for many Canadians to reconnect with their heritage and share their stories.

This month also provides opportunities for all Canadians to learn more about their neighbors, colleagues, or friends, and to nurture open-mindedness and understanding. While diversity is a fact, inclusion is a choice, and this new national Lebanese Heritage Month is one of the ways through which we will build bridges between communities—and a better, more inclusive Canada for everyone.

We extend our warm wishes for a joyous Independence Day to all individuals of Lebanese origin across the globe, and we hope that this inaugural Lebanese Heritage Month brings you nothing but the best.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only) Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]